The death of the 15-year-old from Rathenow, who died in hospital on Saturday, is due to drug use. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa

Now it is certain: A 15-year-old girl from Rathenow died from taking drugs. What does this mean for the further investigations of the public prosecutor’s office?

Rathenow/Potsdam – The provisional autopsy result showed drug consumption as the cause of death for the dead 15-year-old girl from Rathenow in Brandenburg. This was said by a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Potsdam. A toxicological report should clarify which drug is involved and in what quantity it was taken. The girl died in hospital on Saturday.

In connection with the death of the girl, the public prosecutor’s office had already initiated investigations into a young person from the Rathenow area during the week. According to the public prosecutor, there was an initial suspicion that the underage accused procured narcotics for the young people and thus carelessly caused her death – it is being examined whether the narcotics in question were at least “contributory” to the girl’s death.

The preliminary autopsy report is an interim result, and they are now waiting for the result of the toxicological examination, said the spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office. The investigations continued. The new findings would not have a direct consequence, such as the accused being placed in custody.

The investigating authorities had assumed an overdose of chemical drugs as the reason for the girl’s death early on. Brandenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) described the news of the girl’s death as “very depressing”. This case shows “in a dramatic way” why the fight against drug-related crime is so important.

On Monday, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died in eastern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania after consuming the Blue Punisher ecstasy variant. Two other schoolgirls were still in hospital after consuming the same drug, presumably. Since Tuesday, a 37-year-old has been in custody who is said to have given narcotics to minors in the region. The investigative authorities are considering a possible connection to this case in the case of the dead from Rathenow. The two places are about 140 kilometers apart. dpa