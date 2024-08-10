The opinion of the Dutch pilot

The soap opera related to Carlos Sainz It ended the day after the last race before the summer break. After the Belgian Grand Prix, the arrival of the Spanish driver in Williams with a multi-year agreement was made official. After Renault, McLaren and Ferrari, Sainz continues the ‘tour’ of teams with great tradition, with team principal James Vowles who underlined with great pride and satisfaction the fact that Williams beat Alpine and Audi in the race for the son of art.

Tom Coronelon the Dutch site formule1.nlcompared Carlos Sainz to two drivers that Italy knows very well, Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella, who kept the tricolor high in the late 90s and throughout the first decade of the 2000s.

“What I know is that Carlos Sainz has been the most difficult teammate for Max Verstappen since he entered Formula 1. – Coronel’s words – Max wasn’t at the level he is now, but the same goes for Sainz. In my eyes, Sainz is typically one of those drivers who you think ‘he’ll never be world champion, but he could have been’. His calibre is a bit like Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella. I’m a real admirer of Carlos Sainz, but I fear he’ll never have a serious chance of winning a world title.” Like Fisichella, Sainz has been able to drive Ferrari in his career and is currently tied with the Roman with 3 GP wins. Jarno Trulli won one, in Monaco, in 2004.