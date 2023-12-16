The first steps in F1 and the disappointment of 2023

The absolute debut of Nyck de Vries at the 2022 Italian GP, ​​when the Dutchman was called by Williams to replace the unavailable Albon, he surprised everyone: despite his single experience in F1 as third driver for Mercedes, the Dutchman finished with an excellent 9th place, attracting the attention from several teams for the following season. What prevailed was theAlphaTauri, who hired him to deal with Gasly's departure to Alpine. However, expectations were not met. The Formula E world champion is in clear difficulty with the car he failed to score any points in ten raceswith the Faenza company firing him and assigning his seat to Ricciardo.

Coronel's opinion

A first season therefore to forget for the 28 year old, also the author of some errors recognized primarily by his compatriot Tom Coronelan expert super touring driver still active since 1990. However, according to the 50-year-old, De Vries also had to deal with an AT04 with little potential, thus summing up the experience of the now former F1 driver on the microphones of FORMULE 1 Magazine: “He was only allowed ten games – commented – I think that didn't have a fair opportunity and that it should have ended the whole year. Nyck made mistakes: even some negatives, 100%. But I saw growth, he just couldn't show his best and that's a mortal sin. Before the season he had been indicated by Helmut Marko as the team's top man, and even Franz Tost had said that he was counting on De Vries' presence from the first qualifying session”.

Ricciardo on his heels

Pressure was therefore exerted on De Vries by both Red Bull and AlphaTauri itself, again according to Coronel, with Ricciardo already considered by both teams for a return to F1 during the current season: “Nyck is not a talker, he is not a leader – he added – but he should have said: 'Guys, wait a minute, don't forget I need time.' We know that Ricciardo had already been on the list behind the scenes for some time, that he had an agreement and that he was supposed to drive too. I think Nyck knew for some time that he wouldn't drive for the entire season. Daniel waited and at a certain point, after Silverstone, he said: 'Now I'm ready'. Nyck was actually an interim solution for Red Bull. What I see clearly is that Horner wanted Ricciardo in that car and Marko opted for Nyck. These two men simply agreed with each other. Marko said something like: 'If Nyck doesn't get a result in the first 10 races, then do as you want and we'll put Ricciardo in'. And that's exactly what happened.”

AlphaTauri not up to par

Finally, Coronel's consideration on the potential of AlphaTauri is very harsh: “Ricciardo performed well straight away, but in those races things could have gone the right way for Nyck too. He just needed a little more time. I firmly believe that things would have gone well for him too. Let's not forget that the car he had was a toilet on wheels. Nyck does theory first, then practice. A talented, raw driver, like Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri, does the exact opposite. But this is also due to the fact that Nyck has always been a test driver, for too long actually, in hindsight. Finally, let's not forget that Tsunoda is very fast. Which is better than many people think. He was in his third year, fighting for his last chance and driving with a knife between his teeth. You can't just take out a guy like that.”