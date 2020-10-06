Patna The outbreak of Corona virus infection in Bihar is increasing continuously. Nine more patients have died due to Corona virus infection during the last 24 hours in the state. With this, the number of people who died of infection in the state increased to 924 on Monday. Apart from this, the number of people so far infected with this disease has increased to 1,88,858.

According to the information received from the health department, the number of people who died due to corona virus infection in the state during the last 24 hours in Patna district and one each in Madhubani and Nalanda districts of the state increased to 924 on Monday Gone.

More than 77 lakh samples tested

According to this, with 907 new cases of corona virus infection coming to light in the state from 4 pm on Sunday evening to 4 pm on Monday, the number of cases infected with this disease has increased to 1,88,858 in the state so far. Within the last 24 hours in the state, 87,769 samples were tested and 1565 corona virus infected patients were cured. So far, 77,89,608 samples have been tested in Bihar, in which 1,76,674 patients found infected have been cured.

Transition across 66 lakhs in the country

Explain that 74,442 new corona cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. While 76,737 patients recovered from Corona. However 903 patients lost their lives too. The total number of corona infected in the country has now risen to 66 lakh 23 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 2 thousand 685 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 34 thousand and a total of 55 lakh 86 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about six times more than the number of active cases of infection.

