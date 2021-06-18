No Result
Coronavirus “You can do whatever you want for the next 72 hours” – In Denmark, the corona passport has been used for months, and this is what it looked like

June 18, 2021
In Denmark, anyone can go for a free and quick coronavirus test, after which the doors to events will open. It also made it possible to organize football festivals.

COPENHAGEN

Saturday morning In Copenhagen.

The streets of downtown are still quiet when Benjamin and Janne Vartiainen step out of their hotel in the center of Sankt Peders Stræde.

Masks on the face, Finnish national team jerseys on.

The guards know this Saturday is a historic day. The first match of the Finnish national football team in the value tournament. Tense.

.

