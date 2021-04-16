Coronavirus Yle: A company operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area sells forged corona test certificates

A certificate of a negative test result is currently required when traveling to multiple countries.

In the metropolitan area operating company has traded Yle news report according to several forged corona test certificates for € 70.

Yle does not name the company but says that it is not a well-known provider of coronavirus test certificates, but a new and small company.

Yle has probably seen a forged, English-language certificate that the testee would have given a negative coronavirus test result. The person who acted as the source said that the test was not actually done at all.

The source told Yle that information about the seller of the corona certificates has passed from acquaintance to another, and the phone number has been shared among friends.

Mightily according to the company shut down its English-language website a couple of days before YLE published the news.

A certificate of a negative test result is currently required when traveling to multiple countries. A certificate may also be required for employment. According to Yle, a test and certificate purchased from a private operator can cost up to 300 euros.