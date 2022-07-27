Coronavirus | Wuhan’s wild animal market was the root of the corona pandemic, say two new studies

Live red foxes, badgers and raccoons were sold at the market.

of Huanan the wild animal market in Wuhan was the root of the corona pandemic, say two new studies published in the journal Science.

Until now, it has been an open question whether the virus was transmitted to humans naturally or whether the cause was an accident in the laboratory. The question has been important to prevent the next possible pandemic.

One of the studies analyzed the geographical development of corona cases in the first month at the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019. The study showed that the very first cases appeared in clusters in Wuhan around the Huanan wildlife market.

Mapping tools using the researchers located the majority, 155 cases, of the first 174 corona cases identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the vicinity of the Wuhan wildlife market. Not all those infected had even visited the market, but lived in its vicinity.

The second examined genomic data from the earliest cases to study the early evolution of the virus. It concluded that it was unlikely that the coronavirus would spread widely in humans before November 2019.

Both studies were previously published as preprints, but have now been peer-reviewed and published in a prestigious scientific journal.

The researcher who wrote for both studies Michael Worobey The University of Arizona had previously urged the scientific community to prepare for the pandemic being the result of a laboratory leak.

However, he said that research has convinced him that there is no other possibility than that the virus spread from the market.

“I think it is now unlikely that this virus was spread in any other way than through the wildlife trade in the Wuhan market,” he said, according to news agency AFP.