Coronavirus WTO: Negotiators reach tentative agreement to remove patent protection for coronary vaccine

Waiver of patent protection would allow the production of vaccines in developing countries.

Four chief negotiators have reached a preliminary agreement to remove patent protection for coronavirus vaccines, says the World Trade Organization (WTO). According to the organization, the final decision on the matter is scheduled for June.

The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa have taken part in negotiations on patent protection. The negotiations have been led by the Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Okonjo-Iweala says it hopes all 164 WTO members will approve the draft agreement now at a ministerial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in June, according to Reuters.

India and South Africa brought a patent protection case before the WTO as early as December 2020.

At the time, countries proposed that states be given the freedom to relinquish intellectual property rights to coronary vaccines and other supplies during a pandemic. The proposal received 99 countries. However, developed and rich countries, including the EU and the United States, were particularly opposed.

“The goal of the negotiations was to make something work,” Okonjo-Iweala now comments, after about a year and a half of negotiations.

Pharmaceutical companies patent infringement has been said to alleviate a shortage of vaccines. So far, only pharmaceutical companies that own the exclusive rights to vaccines have been allowed to participate in the production of vaccines.

The abandonment of patent protection has been driven in particular by developing countries. Doctors Without Borders has said that relinquishing intellectual property rights would allow for large-scale vaccination in even the poorest countries. The World Health Organization (WHO), among others, has also campaigned for the removal of patent protection.

For some however, according to experts, the obstacle to the distribution of vaccines has not been patent protection but a lack of production capacity to produce vaccines.

“There are misconceptions about patents. First, imagine that if a company has a patent, it is valid everywhere. This is not the case ”, a partner in the intellectual property company Kolster and a European patent attorney Marjut Honkasalo comments In an HS article a year ago.

According to him, patents are country-specific prohibition rights, and pharmaceutical companies generally do not apply for patents in all countries of the world.

“One could imagine that in India, where there is a high level of expertise, there are patents in force. In Nepal or Cambodia, for example, there is no one, so someone could make vaccines there, ”Honkasalo said.

Since India, for example, has developed its own vaccine. The WHO granted an emergency license for the Covaxin vaccine in India last November.

The vaccine was then found to be very suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements.

Vaccines the lack of availability plagued them, especially in the early stages of launching vaccine programs. There was also a shortage of vaccines in Finland at that time.

Since then, vaccines have been received in Finland and other EU countries even more than necessary. At the end of April, HS said that there would currently be enough vaccines in Finland, even for the fourth vaccination of the entire population.

In order to avoid losses due to coronary vaccines, Finland has donated vaccine doses through the Covax program. By the end of April, more than 2.7 million vaccines had been donated to seven countries.