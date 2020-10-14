Scientists have observed several cases of coronavirus re-infection, the latest being a 25-year-old in Nevada, United States. “The timeline is really consistent with re-infection. In April, he had a first positive test, we were sure he was infected, a month later things were better, he did a second negative PCR test, he was cured; and a few days later a new test with more severe symptoms it was positive“, explains journalist Damien Mascret, Tuesday, October 13, on the 19/20 set. The DNA of the first and second viruses are also different.

“It shows that when we were infected for the first time, we may not be immune“, explains Damien Mascret. This news is also worrying because it”shows that where protection was thought to last maybe at least two or three months“, for some people “it probably lasts less“, he concludes.