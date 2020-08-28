After the classification in the red zone of Guadeloupe and Martinique, Public Health France published its weekly bulletin on the progression of the coronavirus. He takes stock of the situation in the overseas territories. Data which show a strong progression of the epidemic.

“Increase in virus circulation in the West Indies and Reunion Island“,”epidemic in decline in Mayotte and Guyana“: here are the main lines of the weekly bulletin of Public Health France, published on August 27, 2020, while Prime Minister Jean Castex simultaneously announced the passage into the red zone of 21 departments, including Guadeloupe and Martinique. But in detail, these data show that the evolution of the epidemic is faster in the overseas departments than in hexagonal France.

Incidence rate: overseas territories in the front line

The incidence rate (number of confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants) is rising sharply. The situation of Saint-Martin is particularly worrying since the island has the highest incidence rate in all of France. : 154 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In France, it is the Bouches-du-Rhône department, with 140 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is in the most worrying situation.

The average incidence rate in France is increasing with 40.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is much higher in the Overseas Territories according to data from Public Health France, collected in this graph:

According to Public Health France, this incidence rate is decreasing in Guyana compared to previous periods, while it is increasing strongly in other overseas territories. Click on the “week 33” tab in the graph above to access data for the previous week.

The “R”: reproduction of the virus

The “R” represents the average number of people infected with a case. If it is greater than 1, it means that the virus is progressing since a person carrying the virus infects at least one other. Réunion is the French department where the “R” is the highest, as shown in the graph below. On the other hand, the epidemic is regressing in Guyana since the “R” is less than 1.

Hospitalizations and admissions in intensive care

According to Public Health France, 86 people are hospitalized in Guyana, 49 in Reunion, 12 in Guadeloupe, 11 in Martinique and 8 in Mayotte. Guyana recorded the highest weekly rate of new hospitalizations, with a rate of 36.8 / 100,000 inhabitants. (stable rate compared to the previous week). We observe an increase in this rate in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

For the intensive care admissions, “the highest weekly rate of ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients was observed in Guadeloupe with 2.4 / 100,000 inhabitants. representing 9 patients and in Guyana (2.1 / 100,000 inhab.) stable compared to the previous week. This rate was 0.6 / 100,000 inhabitants in Martinique and 0.7 in Mayotte.“Look at this map which shows the evolution of the weekly ICU admissions rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants by region, between August 19 and 25, 2020:





Healthcare professionals affected by the virus

Another striking data, the number of health professionals affected by the virus. Professionals who work in Mayotte and Guyana are particularly affected. These data collected on August 24 do not take into account cases of contamination in Reunion Island, yet, as Reunion on the 1st reported here, last week, seven hospital staff were infected with Covid-19 by a patient who arrived in emergency department of the CHU Nord.

In Mayotte, doctors and nursing assistants are particularly affected : 9.7% of doctors and 9.1% of nursing assistants in Mayotte contracted the virus, against 2.9% and 3.5% on the national average.