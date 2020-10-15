Coronavirus Workplaces received a mask recommendation – The use of a mask is especially justified in three situations, says the expert

In at least three situations, it would be wise to use the mask in the workplace, says Auli Rytivaara, an expert at the Confederation of Finnish Industries.

Coronary infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area are now increasing so much that new means of controlling infections are needed, says an expert from the Confederation of Finnish Industries Auli Rytivaara.

On Wednesday, the Helsinki Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group issued a new recommendation that face masks should also be used in the workplace.

According to the group, masks should be used especially when safety clearances, alternations in work areas or other hygiene and safety arrangements cannot be implemented.

Rytivaara advises how the recommendation should be implemented in the workplace.

He recalls that companies have already done a lot to reduce the risk of infection. Many have begun to rotate their employees on shifts, with some in turn working remotely and some in close jobs. According to Rytivaara, currently 30–50 per cent of employees work in local jobs.

“This kind of recycling is important. Certain things, such as development work, require employees to interact directly with each other, at least from time to time, ”Rytivaara points out.

This is how Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori said about the mask recommendation on Wednesday:

Masks According to Rytivaara, use in the workplace is a good addition to the range of safety measures already in use. The provision of further guidance is also justified by new information on the spread of the coronavirus.

“We know, for example, that even asymptomatic people can spread the virus. We also know that the virus can spread not only as a splash infection, but also as an air infection indoors where people talk to each other, ”says Rytivaara.

According to Rytivaara, in addition to the face mask recommendation, the tracing of those exposed should be restored quickly.

“Tracing doesn’t work, there are far too long delays of 3 to 10 days in contacting those exposed, and not everyone can be traced anymore. Controlling the epidemic is impossible if those exposed are not reached at all, ”says Rutisalo.

Occupational health care should therefore be immediately involved in the follow-up.

Rytivaara advises use the mask at work in at least the following situations:

1. In an open office, if workers sit for a long time at close range from each other.

2. For meetings lasting more than 15 minutes especially if meetings are held in a conference room where safety gaps cannot be implemented.

3. In break rooms or other common areas. It is a good idea to put the mask on your face whenever you leave your own office or work station. For example, kitchen spaces should be visited one at a time.

In toilets, the mask should be used if many people use the toilet at the same time. The risk of infection is also posed by toilet door handles, taps and knobs, if many touch them within a short time. It is advisable to pull the toilet so that the lid is closed.

The elevator can be used without a mask, depending on the size of the elevator, for one to two people at a time. When passing stairs, the risk of infection is not very high. On the other hand, if you have already put the mask on your face, you should not take it off, as moving the mask will reduce hygiene.

In these jobs In some situations, masks may not be needed:

1. In your own study, where only one person works.

2. In an open-plan office, if there is a distance of at least two meters between the employees and if the tables are set so that there is a screen between the employees or if the employees do not sit facing each other but diagonally to each other.

The risk of infection is reduced if the air in the work areas is changed and the room can be ventilated. The best way to take care of hand hygiene is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. If that’s not possible, it’s a good idea to keep hand gloves on and use it on tables. Shared keyboards and mice are always wiped with a hand soaked cloth before and after use.

3. If there are special reasons for not using the mask, such as health reasons, the Corona Coordination Group does not need to use it.

Face masks use is recommended for all people over the age of 15, always on public transport, in public spaces such as shops and malls, and at events.

In addition, the use of the mask is recommended in secondary schools, universities and youth work. The use of masks is also necessary for social and health care personnel in patient and client work.

Corona Coordination Group was set up in September to strengthen the overall picture of the capital region and to coordinate and prepare regional and local actions. The group includes the cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the Department of Health and Welfare, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District and the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.