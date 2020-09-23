The corona virus, like any other disease, affects people differently. There are many factors behind it that decide who is more at risk of virus infection. Age, immunity, chronic disease are all more sensitive to the factor virus. Even gender has been added to this link.

Effects of Kovid-19 more on women

According to a new research, women have suffered more from the specific symptoms of Kovid-19 after recovering from the disease than men. Irish research has shown that women have suffered from fatigue for a long time after recovering from Kovid-19. Researchers in Ireland studied 128 corona-positive patients. They tested him at the Saint James Hospital in Dublin. Which showed that fatigue is the result of illness.

Research found that after recovering from corona infection, more than half of the participants complained of persistent fatigue for about ten weeks. These complaints were found to be more common in women than men. This is not the first time such a report has come out. Earlier in a research conducted after the SARS epidemic, it was revealed that many people experienced constant fatigue. He did not have to return for less than a year after his illness. Research published in the BMC Neurology Journal in 2011 reported that two-thirds of the participants reported fatigue.

Fatigue after recovery from infection

It is very important for the patient to take care of himself despite being found negative after healed from corona infection. Care after treatment of Kovid-19 will prevent the long-term effects of the disease. Proper methods of post covid-19 care include resting before the daily routine, giving yourself time, warning symptoms and focusing on health. If you are experiencing severe symptoms like difficulty in breathing, contact a doctor immediately. Modify the medicine. Being vulnerable to corona virus does not mean that you are not at risk of it. Therefore it is important to take precaution. Apart from this, pay attention to catering too. Include nutritious elements in the diet.

