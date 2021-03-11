The state of São Paulo announced this Thursday the imposition of uNo night curfew and suspension of sports tournaments to face “the most critical moment” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already left more than 277,000 dead in Brazil.

These measures, which will be in force from March 15 to 30, are part of the ’emergency phase’ announced at a press conference by the governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria.

This phase is stricter than the ‘Red Phase’, in force since last weekend, and includes the imposition a curfew between 20 and 5 and the prohibition of the use of parks and beaches.

The offices of public and private organizations must work remotely.

Classes were not prohibited, but the authorities asked to reduce them to the essential minimum.

The Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, explained that the hardening was due to the worrying increase in the occupancy of beds in intensive units in the richest and most populated state in the country (46.2 million inhabitants).

“With the pandemic accelerating, ruthlessly hitting more people in less time, our hospitals are beginning to be compromised, with 100% occupancy in several of them“, he detailed. The average occupancy is 87.6%.

No football

The suspension of sports activities affects the ‘Paulistao‘, which has played three of the 12 rounds of the group stage. Training, however, will be allowed.

The ‘Paulistao’ was already suspended last year between March and July. The national tournament (Brasileirao), which ended last month, had to delay its start from May to August 2020.

The pandemic is in an acceleration phase throughout Brazil, cwith more than 1,600 daily deaths on a weekly average.

San Pablo is the state that has the highest number of deaths (62,570), although in relative terms it is less affected than Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas or Brasilia.

Governor Doria, a supporter of isolation measures, has been facing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro since the beginning of the pandemic, who criticizes them for their economic impacts.

The lack of national coordination and the slowness of the vaccination campaign favored the spread of covid-19, as well as the emergence of a more contagious Amazon variant, experts estimate.

“It is the biggest health crisis in history, worse than the Spanish flu of 1918, worse than everything known, the public and private networks were never so equipped but now they are being pressured, “the São Paulo health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, told local media. The official assured that 50% of hospital occupancy is of people under 50 years of age and asked to wear a chinstrap and avoid crowds, measures that were discouraged by the national government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The objective is to withdraw the movement of 4 million people and the hours of entry of workers by sector will be changed, between 7 and 10 in the morning to avoid subways and collapsed buses.

