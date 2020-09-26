For four years, a restaurant in the Millénaire business district in Montpellier (Hérault) has been the business of two brothers, but since the deconfinement, Nicolas Bastide has been on his own, in service, in the kitchen and in delivery. “My brother had to leave because we can no longer take out two salaries (…) before the Covid, we were making 20 booklets a day, now I turn to seven or eight booklets“, laments the manager.

The fault of teleworking, returned in force with the passage of the Hérault in the red zone at the end of August. The findings are the same everywhere: the frequentation of restaurants in this activity zone has fallen by half. The crisis should last at least until March according to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hérault. Its president calls on the public authorities to take differentiated measures for each sector of activity.

