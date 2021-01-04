Coronavirus With some cases of exposure in restaurants at the turn of the year, possible infections will become known by the end of the week

The coronary infection situation in Lapland is calm, says the infection chief doctor.

New Year’s Eve possible coronary infections in Lapland and especially in the Levi area will become known at the end of the week, if they occur at all, but otherwise the coronary infection situation in Lapland has been calm, says the Lapland Hospital District Infection Chief Markku Broas on Monday.

In advance, infections were feared to spread at New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially in Levi, where thousands of people celebrated New Year’s Eve. So far known last week is the case of three infectious agents, where those exposed have already been reached.

In addition, two other people are known to have exposed other people in a few situations in Levi, Broas says.

According to him, on December 30, he may have been exposed at the Levi Gondola Restaurant from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. In addition, it may have been exposed on New Year’s Eve at Hook Restaurant from 5 pm to 7 pm and at Bar Ihku from 7 pm to 10 pm. He also told about it Kaleva.

These people who had received the coronavirus and exposed others had been tested and found positive results only after returning to their homes in the south.

Situation So it has been relatively calm in Lapland. Sixteen infections are known at week 53.

According to Broaks, both entrepreneurs and passengers have behaved relatively responsibly around the New Year celebrations. He continues to encourage entrepreneurs in particular to dare to boldly require security measures from their customers, such as masks and safety gaps, to keep the situation calm.

“As Finnair does, for example. Masks are no longer questioned on flights. This kind of attitude works until vaccines bring protection, ”says Broas.

Next the bigger event in Lapland is the Arctic Rally, which will run in the week starting next week. According to Broaks, many safety procedures have already been agreed with the race organization.

For special roadside events, for example, no tickets are sold at all, but the organizers urge you to follow the events through their digital channels.

Broas also praises the fact that the race organization requires participants to have a negative test result if they come from areas where the virus is accelerating or spreading.