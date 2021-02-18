The sun is beaming on Havana, but there is a red flag in the pools of a seaside hotel, where the rooms are almost full of visitors complying with quarantine for newcomers from abroad, decreed in Cuba against the rebound of the coronavirus.

“The hotel is full and when we walk through here it looks like a cemetery,” says an employee who passes by the beach chairs stored in the Comodoro, located in a tourist area of ​​the Cuban capital.

Given the increase in covid-19 cases in Cuba in the last month, the authorities established that as of February 6, non-resident foreigners and Cubans arriving on the island will be compulsory isolated in one of the six assigned hotels in Havana for this purpose, paying themselves the cost of lodging.

Employees of the Hotel Comodoro maintain strict security measures against Covid-19, in Havana. Photo: AFP

“Several packages have been created that are offered at the airport” or on the internet to pass the quarantine, says Isabel Docampo, director of marketing for the Havanatur agency.

Visitors can choose to stay in three or five-star hotels, with costs ranging between $ 240 and $ 500 for five nights and six days, the period that the quarantine normally lasts.

Procedures

Most of the visitors are Cubans residing in the United StatesThe official maintains, despite the reduction in flights from the United States, Mexico and Panama recently ordered by the authorities.

Visitors are quarantined in hotel rooms, complying with the measures imposed by the government in the face of a rebound in COVID-19 in Cuba. Photo: AFP

Upon arrival at the airport each traveler is subjected to a PCR test and transferred to one of these hotels, where he remains isolated until the fifth day, when he has to take a second test. If negative, they can come out of isolation.

“There are protocols for isolation, they cannot cross between the rooms, they have to stay isolated, they are being monitored by health personnel, “says Omar Milián Torres, general director of the Comodoro Hotel. The occupation of rooms in isolation is between 80 and 100 guests.

Since last March, 21 positive cases have been detected in this place, but none in the last five days, adds Milián.

At noon, the occasional guest is seen bored out onto the balcony of their room to sunbathe or hang wet clothes on a makeshift clothesline.

Madeleine Hernández is a 49-year-old Cuban executive who traveled to the Dominican Republic for work and on Tuesday she was sent by her company to this hotel.

Travelers are tested upon arrival at the airport, they are kept in quarantine for 5 days and if the second test is negative, they can leave isolation. Photo: AFP

At the door of his bungalow, with a nasobuco On her face, as they call the mask or chinstrap in Cuba, she says that she spends her days working a bit and reading alongside her daughter and her husband, with whom she traveled to the Dominican Republic.

She is happy that she did not have to go to one of the free isolation centers set up for Cubans arriving from abroad, also forced to quarantine.

“In my particular case, I travel through the company, because the same company pays us for the isolation and we would not have to go to another type” of confinement center, but “of course there is nothing like the house,” he says.

Other Cubans from Florida are waiting to register at the front desk. They say they will confine themselves because “it is the rule”, but they do not like the idea of ​​being “locked” for five days and they assure that they do it just to see their families in Cuba.

Hotels offer packages for isolation nights. Photo: AFP

Big hotels

Less crowded are the hotels for grand tourism like the Meliá, where this Thursday 28 people were quarantined.

This hotel with special packages offers personalized menu service and other amenities, as well as two daily visits by doctors to take temperatures and other care.

“Now the boss in the hotel is the White coat“, says Mariano Elorza, general director of Meliá Habana, who assures that the protocol is very strict. The gastronomic workers wear gloves, gowns and interaction with the customer is minimal, he says.

Despite facing a rebound in cases, Cuba, with 11.2 million inhabitants, is one of the countries least affected in the region by the coronavirus with 35,772 infections and 254 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

AFP