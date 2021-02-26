Coronavirus With current passenger numbers, border testing in ports and airports is working, Helsinki and Vantaa assure – however, clear plans are needed in the future

On Tuesday, shipping companies arriving in Helsinki also began to demand a negative test result. It further reduced passenger numbers.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said on Thursdaythat a letter of instruction is being sent to the municipalities, in which the municipalities are ordered to test every passenger coming to Finland.

“That no one will go through without testing,” Kiuru said Thursday night at Yle’s A-Talk.

During Friday, many Finnish regional government agencies (avi) published a decision obliging municipalities to arrange coronavirus testing for immigrants. Every entrant must go for a corona test unless they have to present a reliable test-exempt statement, i.e. a virtually negative test result.

The decision of Southern Finland was also to be published on Friday, but it had not been published by nine in the evening.

Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services of the City of Helsinki Leena Turpeisen According to him, testing of passengers arriving in Finland is already successful in ports. Incoming passengers have a valid negative test result with them, or are tested in port.

“With these passenger numbers, we can do that. The situation is under control, ”says Turpeinen.

Also The situation at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is similar.

“It works if some of the passengers have taken a test result in advance, as it is now,” says the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa. Timo Aronkytö.

He points out that health security measures at the airport have already begun months ago. For example, Finnair demands a negative test result from its passengers. Before negative testimonials began to be questioned, a maximum of one thousand tests per day were performed at Helsinki-Vantaa.

Eight or nine out of ten have negative evidence when they come, Aronkytö says.

“We will register the entrants and send their personal details to the home municipality so that the municipality can direct them to the 72-hour test.”

Helsinki shipping companies operating to ports began requiring passengers to take a negative test result on February 23, this week on Tuesday.

The requirement for a negative certificate further reduced passenger numbers. On Thursday, about 660 paying passengers arrived in the ports of Helsinki. Of these, 175 were mini-cruise passengers who did not disembark in Tallinn, and the test requirement did not apply to them.

“We still have health counseling and testers here at the receiving end. We collect contact information and we also look at the test results on a random basis, which have already been checked when we left Tallinn, ”says Leena Turpeinen.

Passengers’ contact information will be provided to the place of residence for a second test and possible tracing situations.

According to Turpeinen, before the shipping companies demanded a negative certificate in ports, testing was well available, but passengers often refused it because the test was not mandatory.

It was quiet on Friday at the corona testing point in the West Harbor of Helsinki.­

Turpeisen and according to Aronkydö, the situation at ports and airports is good with current passenger numbers, but clear plans for testing practices are needed in the event of an increase in passenger numbers.

“It has to be organized so that they have [matkustajilla] either the test result is ready – which would be the best – and they go to the second test after 72 hours or they have time set aside for the test elsewhere through Finentry, ”says Turpeinen.

According to Aronkydö, in the future Finland would have to demand a negative test result from those who come to the country in advance.

Arrangements should be designed according to the corona situation in the passenger’s country of origin.

“Now it feels like the problems have crashed on lately and they have been solved one problem at a time. There are no resources left for long-term planning, ”says Aronkytö.

“Yes, we also have to overcome this critical situation, but at the same time we have to look ahead.”