The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Friday another 143 deaths and 7,886 new cases of coronavirus across the country. Thus, Argentina accumulates 51,000 fatalities and 2,054,681 infections since the detection of the first positive, almost a year ago.

Once again, all jurisdictions reported contagions. The highest figures were registered in the province of Buenos Aires (3,549), Federal Capital (847), Córdoba (825) and Santa Fe (507).

Then they were located Neuquén (262), Chubut (177), Chaco (165), Tucumán (158), Entre Ríos (155), Salta (152), Mendoza (139), Santa Cruz (138), Río Negro (137) , Corrientes (121) and Misiones (104).

Catamarca (98), La Pampa (70), San Juan (69), Santiago del Estero (54), Jujuy (51), Tierra del Fuego (49), La Rioja (33), Formosa (17) and Saint Louis (9).

Of the 148,036 people with the disease, 3,608 remain hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU), whose bed occupancy level is 59.3% in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and 54.2% in the rest of the country.

In the last few hours, 59,570 tests were carried out, with a 13.2% positivity. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 7,061,619 diagnostic tests have been carried out for this disease.

While cases of irregular vaccination of officials, political leaders and those close to the national government continue to come to light, which forced the departure of Minister Ginés González García, both the City and the Province of Buenos Aires face a peak in demand, which even in the Capital Federal collapsed the website and the contact telephone number.

After 2 p.m., the Buenos Aires Government enabled the portal buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid and line 147 to register people over 80 who want to be immunized. However, due to the number of inquiries, both communication channels were out of service in minutes.

For its part, the Province recognizes that the vaccination of people over 70 years of age and the opening to the community caused a “peak” in the registration in the registry that the Buenos Aires territory has for people interested in getting immunized (https://vacunatepba.gba.gob.ar/).

In fact, this Thursday the province’s vaccination plan had a record of registrations when more than 127 thousand people registered online.

In this sense, specialists affirm that vaccination in older people is “highly recommended” taking into account that it is the population at greatest risk to develop serious and severe disease from coronavirus and die.

The vaccination campaign for older adults began throughout the country.

Although people over 60 years of age represent only 15% of the total Covid cases reported since the pandemic began (310,238) and nothing more than 7.2% if only those over 70 are taken into account (148,303 ), are the most affected age group in terms of the development of serious symptoms and mortality: 83.85% of the total deaths from the disease in Argentina are older than 60 years (42,646). That is to say that, while the average age of infected people is around 40 years, the average of the deceased is around 76.

“All older people can be vaccinated, the only formal contraindication is the history of a severe allergy such as anaphylaxis, Quincke’s edema or any of the components of the vaccine,” the geriatrician and infectologist Miriam Rozenek, a member of the Society, told Telam Argentina of Infectology (SADI).

However, Rozenek warned that “as the majority of older people have what is called polypharmacy (more than five medications on a regular basis), it does not hurt if they want to make the consultation if they have any particular questions with their GP” .

