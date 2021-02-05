There is no travel limitation between the regions of France for the winter holidays, but for Corsica, you must have a negative PCR test before arriving on the island. You can go to the mountains, but the ski lifts are closed throughout February. All trips to Overseas Territories are prohibited. Impossible to go to the Antilles and in Polynesia for example or to come there.

To leave France, it’s complicated. Before leaving, you need a negative PCR test of less than 48 or 72 hours. For now, Spain, Italy, Greece and Sweden have left their borders open. Ireland imposes a fortnight to tourists. Belgium, Denmark and Norway have closed their borders. Impossible to leave the Schengen area except compelling motive. For Olivier Marleix, deputy LR guest on franceinfo, Thursday 4 February, “it was time to close the external borders ”.

