Coronavirus Winter holidaymakers soon move to Lapland, where the corona situation is completely different from the south: “Everyone must always remember the rules of the game”

If there are symptoms before the trip, you should stay home, reminds the infection chief doctor.

17.2. 18:10

Winter holidays start next week in a situation where there is a huge difference in coronary infections between southern and northern Finland, then looked at the number of cases or incidence figures.

For example, the difference in the incidence rate of the Lapland Hospital District in recent weeks compared to that of Vantaa is wild: in Vantaa it is over 300, in the Lapland Hospital District about 30.

There have been only 17 cases of infection in the entire Lapland Hospital District since the beginning of the week.

In Lapland, the situation is worrying, even if it is not said out loud. Next weekend, thousands of southern Finns will head towards the northern trails and slopes.

“The infection situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area is deteriorating, so there is always a risk of it spreading. That’s why everyone needs to remember the rules of the game once and for all, ”says the Lapland Hospital District Infection Chief Markku Broas.

Broas lists: If you have any symptoms before starting the trip, you should skip the trip, go for tests and wait for the test result at home. If symptoms occur during the trip, seek the nearest testing site and otherwise remain in the accommodation.

And the list goes on: you have to wear a mask indoors, you have to take care of hand hygiene, you have to keep safety distances, you have to avoid large crowds, you don’t have cottage parties and you don’t go into the evening fog.

“Now you have to be careful and follow the instructions. During Christmas and New Year, mass exposures could not occur here. It gives a good indication of the operating model that people should remember, ”Broas says.

The situation can change quickly, as can be learned from the neighbor’s figures. The incidence rate in Norrbotten County in northern Sweden is already clearly worse than in the Finnish capital region, and hundreds of new cases are found every week. According to Broaks, this is worth remembering.

One an example of the changing corona situation in Lapland is given by the municipality of Pello, where on Tuesday the whole school education was suspended due to the chain of infection in the new Meän Opinahjo. In total, almost a hundred local residents were exposed at school and in the municipal building, said the People of Lapland. The new school has instruction from early childhood to high school, all under one roof.

Similarly, three or four infection chains have recently left Pyhätunturi, with at least 13 cases. They are likely to be associated with their restaurants.

“We’ve been in a birdhouse for the coronavirus. We had seven cases throughout the past year, and now last Friday a new chain of infection appeared, which became seven more cases, ”says Pello Mayor. Eero Ylitalo. It is not yet known whether the infections are more severe than the British variant.

“The school is now completely suspended and distance learning arrangements are being made. This shows that the situation can change quickly. ”

In the coming weeks of ski holiday traffic can be seen and felt in Pello as well, as car queues from the south drive through it to the fells of the north.

Recently, a contingency management team has met in the field every Friday to prepare for the threat of an epidemic. The mayor praises the group’s activities as an important tool.

“It’s kind of built the Latch Line against the coming attack and now that it came, we’re prepared. We have never been lulled to come to us, ”Ylitalo says.