Coronavirus Will you be completely left without the vaccine if you refuse the Astra Zeneca vaccine? In this way, experts answered citizens’ questions about vaccinations

According to THL’s Mia Kontio, Finns will be vaccinated this year, even if Finland decides to give up adenovirus vector vaccines like Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek and a leading expert Mia Kontio and Chief Physician of the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea Maija Kaukonen answered public questions about coroner vaccinations on Thursday.

Answers to the questions posed at the event have been collected below.

How well do vaccines from different manufacturers work against coronavirus variants?

According to Hanna Nohynek, the effectiveness of the vaccines against the British variant of the virus is almost as good as with the original virus.

The South African variant of the virus, on the other hand, is problematic, Nohynek said.

“In that regard, we know that [rokotteiden] the power is somewhat reduced. But how much, we need more information on that. ”

According to Nohynek, it can be concluded that vaccines inhibit the serious form of the disease caused by viral variants well. However, more monitoring information is needed on this.

The findings apply to all coronary vaccines.

“At the moment, we can’t say that one vaccine would be better than another against the South African or Brazilian variant,” Nohynek said.

THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek at a media conference in Helsinki on March 19, 2021.­

What is the 12-week dosing interval for vaccines?

Even nohynek according to vaccine manufacturers, when they left for development, they still didn’t know how good vaccines would be. For this reason, the interval between vaccinations was 3 to 4 weeks.

“There was no time to try different schedules,” Nohynek said.

It is now known from efficacy studies and practical experience that immunity is good after a single dose of vaccine.

“When we think about the national strategy, we think it’s important to get as many people as possible vaccinated with one rather than two doses,” Nohynek said.

According to Nohynek, this formed Finland’s decision to extend the dosing interval.

“At least so far, it’s proven to be a good decision.”

Will vaccinations continue during the summer in all municipalities?

“Vaccinations everywhere should be arranged so that everyone is sure to get a second dose on time. [Annosvälin] it does not have to be 12 weeks a day, but of course the municipalities need to ensure vaccination activities so that booster doses can be given in the summer, ”said Mia Kontio.

When do vaccinations for healthy working-age people begin?

According to Mia Kontio, healthy 60-year-olds will be reached in early May if Finland receives enough Biontech-Pfizer vaccine. Otherwise, vaccinations for this age group will be available in late May.

According to Kontion, it is still in sight that all those who want to be vaccinated will receive at least one dose by July at the latest.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio at the Astra Zeneca vaccine press conference in Helsinki on April 14, 2021.­

If a child is at risk, could his or her close circle be prioritized in vaccinations?

If the child is in the first risk group, their close circle will be vaccinated.

“This is a decision made by THL,” Nohynek says.

According to Mia Kontio, the matter will be recommended to THL’s website at the beginning of next week.

Can relatives meet freely if they have already received the first dose of vaccine?

THL’s recommendation is that, despite the first dose of vaccination, precautions should be taken.

After the first dose, the vaccinee may still carry the virus, Nohynek recalled. The vaccinated person therefore also protects his close circle with precautions.

According to Nohynek, people who received both doses can meet without precautions.

Is Astra Zeneca the lowest quality vaccine available?

According to Hanna Nohynek, the quality of Astra Zeneca is as good as with other vaccines.

According to Fimea’s Maija Kaukonen, quality is an important criterion in all vaccines and medicines. The vaccine should contain what the manufacturer promises.

“Clinical efficacy and safety are also ensured,” Kaukonen said.

“If there is a qualitatively unsuitable product, it will not enter the market.”

Are side effects more likely after the first or second dose?

Others doses given in the UK about a million, and according to Fimean Kaukonen, all the side effects have come there after the first dose.

Maija Kaukonen, Chief Physician of Fimea, at a press conference on the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Helsinki on April 14, 2021.­

Will you be left without the vaccine if you refuse the Astra Zeneca vaccine?

“It doesn’t make sense that a 66-year-old at-risk group, for example, won’t get the vaccine if he doesn’t want Astra Zeneca,” Mia Kontio said.

No one’s vaccination shift will pass, Kontio assured. Admittedly, those who refuse have to wait their turn.

“We don’t have any list of people who have refused the vaccine. A new time can be booked later. Anyone who wants a vaccine will get it at some point. The turn may come sometime later. ”

What if Finland’s vaccination coverage does not rise to a high enough level?

There is no danger, Kontio said. If adenovirus vector vaccines were completely abandoned, Finns would be vaccinated with rna vaccines coming to the country.

According to Kontio, a total of more than nine million doses of Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are coming to Finland this year.

In addition, 2.7 million doses of Curevac vaccine are arriving in Finland. According to Kontio, it may be available in June-July.

“There are so many rna vaccines alone, so all Finns get two vaccines with them,” Kontio said.