The circulation of the virus is increasingly strong in Paris. The capital, currently in an enhanced alert zone, could move into a maximum alert zone. Jean-Christophe Batteria is on the 12/13 set to discuss this situation. “There are two criteria that serve as a barometer for the authorities. First, the incidence rate, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it must not exceed 250 cases. In Ile-de-France, there are 157 cases, it is below this alert threshold. On the other hand, in Paris, it has already happened, with 254 cases per 100,000 inhabitants“, details the journalist.

The national average is around 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but with large regional disparities. The second element that the authorities take into account is “the occupancy rate of intensive care beds” in the hospital. “It must not exceed 30%“, reports the journalist from France 3.”In Ile-de-France, 344 intensive care beds are occupied out of 1,040 beds. With two patients close, Paris switches to maximum alert zone“. Paris could join Aix, Marseille or even Guadeloupe.

