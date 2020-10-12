For several months, in one of the intensive care units of the North Hospital of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), caregivers have not seen the end of the tunnel. Nine out of ten beds are occupied by patients sick with Covid-19. Twelve-hour days sometimes seem much longer. Even more than at the peak of the epidemic, patients admitted at this time require special attention.



The team is united, the job is fascinating, they repeat. However, the desire to continue is gradually eroding. “I ask myself a lot of questions about my future, will I continue to hold out and be a nurse in intensive care, with these episodes related to Covid“Asks Maxime Perrodet, in the 20H edition of Sunday, October 11. According to the Hospital Federation of France, other caregivers have already left the public hospital, exhausted.

