• A Grand Slam without atmosphere (or almost)

It had to fall on them. A Grand Slam had to clean up the mess and be the first to take place without an audience. And it will be the US Open, major of the atmosphere par excellence, which has built its history around the legendary fervor of its public for local heroes, or great showmen such as Gaël Monfils or Nick kyrgios. What will happen to the showmen? Will they be unable to find the energy they are used to drawing from the stadium’s spans to topple mountains? A Novak Djokovic Will it be amorphous not to be scolded by the entire public when it faces its eternal rivals (“When the crowd shouts Roger, I hear Novak” he said after Wimbledon 2019)? A Serena williams Will she find sufficient energy in the echo of her balls or the screeching of her shoes, to go after this 24th Grand Slam after which she has been chasing for more than two seasons?

Conversely, some players could reveal themselves. Perhaps there are some hidden Top 100 talents who have never been able to tap their potential due to an inability to handle crowd pressure? A first tournament was played without an audience in Cincinnati, and it gave a first indication of the effects of closed doors on the world hierarchy: they could be void. World number one Novak Djokovic won in men’s, and Victoria Azarenka, sacred in women, is a multiple Grand Slam winner and former world number one. Everyone in their place, therefore. But the US Open is a Grand Slam. And, as unique as this edition is, it remains a tournament apart.

to see also







US Open: “We feel a bit neglected” after the cancellation of qualifying, says Antoine Hoang





• A hermetic Grand Slam (or almost)

Like the NBA, the US Open bet on the concept of health bubble for the tournament to take place. Players must be tested at least four days before the start of the tournament. If one of them is positive, it will be removed from the table. This situation has already occurred: the organization said on Sunday that a player had tested positive and withdrawn from the tournament. The Team mentioned the name of Benoît Pair, and the French has been replaced by Marcel Granollers In the picture. Several French players have also been isolated since the announcement of the positive control of Paire, according to the team.

The control does not stop there. Singles players are allowed to bring up to three guests on site. All will need to have two nasal swab tests 48 hours apart after arrival. Forty staff members will monitor the venue and the courts to ensure players and others adhere to distancing standards and wear masks.

Changing rooms, like the one at Arthur-Ashe Stadium which can normally accommodate up to 300 people, will be limited to 30 at a time and only accessible to players, for a maximum of 15 minutes. Massage tables will be placed outside. As for the boxes, they are allocated to the male and female seeds (64 in total).

Finally, any player leaving the bubble without the written consent of the chief medical officer or the tournament director will be removed from the table and sanctioned with a fine. Guests and coaches who leave without authorization will have their access to the tournament revoked. Linesmen are replaced by hawk-eye technology.

to see also







US Open: Karolina Pliskova opens the ball, Novak Djokovic at night … The program for the 2020 edition





• A Grand Slam at a discount (or almost)

For the men, neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal will be present. We have to go back to the 1999 US Open to find traces of a Grand Slam without Federer or Nadal. 21 years old. At the time, Rafael Nadal was 13, and Federer was scheduled to compete in his first Grand Slam at the 2000 Australian Open, at the age of 18.

Apart from the two monsters, the defections linked in large part to the coronavirus and the drastic health conditions imposed are stain: only 4 players and 7 players of the World Top 10 will be present. Not to mention the uncertainty weighing on the participation of Naomi Osaka, titled at Flushing Meadows in 2018 but who forfeited the final of the Cincinnati tournament on Saturday due to a strained left thigh.

Suddenly, the players present are bombarded with questions about the value of the tournament. Will the winner be a winner at a discount? Novak Djokovic believes that the debate does not make sense. “I see that there are discussions and people think that the title should not be valued in the same way. I do not agree with that, most of the best players are there,” he said. It is true that we are far from Wimbledon 1973, boycotted by 79 players, including 13 of the 16 seeds (notably the title holder Stan Smith, John Newcombe, Arthur Ashe or Ken rosewall). The Australian Open has long been starved of many stars when it was not considered as prestigious as the other three Grand Slams.

There remains a host of challengers, young people with long teeth, who in any case would have been among the main animators of the fortnight, even with Federer and Nadal. We think of Daniil Medvedev, author of one of the most beautiful finals in the history of the tournament in 2019. We think of Sofia kenin, winner of the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, seeded number 2 in this tournament, and with still unknown limits. “Every Grand Slam is a title opportunity, but I’m not the only one. It would be really disrespectful for all the other players to say that I have more chances without Roger and Rafa. Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas , Medvedev are as strong as the three of us. Anyone can win, especially after six months without competition. “, said Novak Djokovic, anxious to promote competition. To Serena Williams, 39 years old and ready to reclaim her throne, imagine what the winners of the US might say to each other at the very end: “Wow, I managed to win under these crazy circumstances!“

to see also







US Open: Serena Williams, the end of the infernal spiral of disillusionment?



