The President of the Republic requested it on October 14, live from France 2: it is necessary, as far as possible, to limit his interactions without a mask to six people. “This comes from the concept of a social bubble, but the figure is not very scientifically fixed, indicates Damien Mascret, doctor and journalist France Televisions, present on the set of 19/20. Despite everything, there is some truth to it: a few days ago, researchers at the University of Copenhagen (Netherlands) simulated the coronavirus epidemic and found that if you had 15 contacts without a mask, there was an epidemic which continued almost unchanged.“

On the other hand, if we reduce the number of contacts without a mask to ten, we obtain a considerable flattening of the epidemic. “Ten for scientists, six for the president and the prime minister … let’s say the principle is really to reduce the number of people you see without a mask“, continues the doctor and journalist.

