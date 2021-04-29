Something so elementary to be able to live as he is oxygenToday it is a scarce and often insufficient good in a large number of countries. And patients suffering from coronavirus see their chances of survival disappear when the huge tubes do not arrive.

The distribution is uneven. And oxygen supply is scarce in some countries in Latin America, Africa and especially in India, while in Europe and North America it is relatively easy to get it.

The Covid-19 pandemic put on the table the failures of the world market, its distributive inequalities, and in turn the lack of knowledge and anticipation of any health emergency.

India, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Brazil, are today the scenarios that suffer the most from this problem.

Why is oxygen needed

Oxygen is a key good for treating Covid-19. It is a fundamental and irreplaceable element to carry out healing treatments against this virus.

The medical explanation is as follows: the Sars CoV-2 virus causes pneumonia and hypoxemia by Covid-19. Hypoxemia is lack of oxygen in the blood, which results in being one of the most severe complications of pneumonia caused by this virus and, therefore, one of the main causes of death.

Given this, oxygen is presented as the only effective medicinal solution because, in severe pneumonia, relieves hypoxemia. While some antiviral medications have shown some efficacy in treating the coronavirus, it has been proven countless times that oxygen gives the patient time for the infection to clear and their lungs to heal. In other words, oxygen saves lives.

A bleak outlook

Lines of people in hospitals and clinics in various African and Latin American countries have made up the bleak “landscape” of reality for several weeks and months. Black markets in Brazil for oxygen At whatever price, the speculative rises of this property in Peru and not to mention the makeshift crematoriums in parking lots in India lead to a disturbing outlook.

The difficulty of getting enough oxygen in underdeveloped or developing countries is a fact. But the explanation may not surprise anyone: this lack of oxygen is due to its high cost, little infrastructure to handle it and logistical barriers.

According to official data from the World Health Organization (WHO), in February of this year it was estimated that more than half a million people in these different third world countries needed 1,200,000 oxygen bottles per day. This translates into thousands of millions of dollars that these countries must invest in the purchase of oxygen cylinders.

Logistical problems, the great enemy?

One of the central problems of this pandemic is to generate adequate channels that allow relatively easy access to oxygen for all countries and, above all, for those poorest who need it most at this time.

In many regions, adequate systems for supplying oxygen have become neglected for decades, despite the fact that, even before Covid-19, pneumonia was the main cause of hospital admission in these underdeveloped countries.

But an oxygen system requires an adequate infrastructure for its correct administration. First, the equipment is needed to detect hypoxemia (lack of oxygen in the blood) on time.

This includes a small device called a pulse oximeter (essential for the detection of hypoxemia), as well as other technical equipment to administer oxygen when necessary and in required quantities, such as flow meters and oxygen tubes. To all this, we must add an oxygen analyzer, which is in charge of measuring the purity of the oxygen from the source that supplies it.

And of course, trained and rested health workers, plus biomedical technicians who control the devices and do their proper maintenance.

This lack of materials and resources is the result of a combination of carelessness, market failures, inattentions in the knowledge and anticipation of problems and the inertia of an industry that does not foresee.

Times needed, against the clock

These oxygen systems to face the ravages of the coronavirus, require time to be implemented correctly in each of the hospitals that require it. Times that, given the situation, do not exist today.

The basic necessary is the source of oxygen, but with it it is imperative to have gas cylinders, concentrators and oxygen generators, as well as adequate building facilities, such as power, water supply, infection control and sanitation. It seems obvious, but it is not like that everywhere.

To cite just one example, oxygen cylinders are themselves logistically difficult and very expensive to transport and its manufacture depends largely on private groups. The challenges that this presents many times when having to send them to remote hospitals, generates a problem that is still difficult to solve.

And even more so when its demand is taken into account: a single oxygen cylinder, supplying a single person, can last r between 24 to 72 hours . But a patient hospitalized for Covid-19 minimally remains hospitalized one week.

On average, an average district hospital cares for about 15 to 20 patients of Covid-19 per day, the equivalent of 40 thousand liters of oxygen invested per day. To meet these needs, these oxygen concentrators and generators are required, as well as cylinders for immediate emergency use, such as ambulance transport.

Recently India, one of the countries most devastated by the pandemic, announced the incorporation of 10,000 oxygen concentrators. In this Asian country, the air force cargo planes began to deliver large oxygen tanker trucks and on April 22, the first train called “Oxygen Express”.

Also, the Indian Defense Ministry confirmed the import of 23 mobile oxygen production units from Germany.

Oxygen Providers

Outside of China, the three countries that are the world’s main suppliers of oxygen are Germany, France and the United States, but due to the difficulties involved in transporting it over long distances, many local and regional producers produce it.

This means that the most industrialized countries have greater availability of oxygen, in addition to being better adapted to the needs of other sectors other than health, but equally necessary, such as the steel and chemical industries.

