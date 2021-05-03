Coronavirus Why is the Helsinki casino allowed to take hundreds of people in, but the libraries and swimming pools stay closed? Restrictions are now dismantled with language in the middle of the mouth, and the logic is not unambiguous

Private swimming pools and, for example, Korkeasaari and Ateneum have already opened their doors to customers, but the full opening of urban swimming pools and libraries is still expected.

Interest rate restrictions demolished in the metropolitan area gradually, and on May Day the parks were already filled with people and restaurants with customers.

In the statistics, the corona situation in Finland looks good compared to the rest of Europe, and the government according to the exit strategy published in early April the time for opening public spaces would be in May.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori says new deregulation is unlikely to be allowed in the metropolitan area for the next two weeks, however, as the latest deregulation has just taken effect: team sports, group sports, contact sports and other indoor sports for those aged 20 and under will be allowed from Monday.

Choir singing activities for children and young people, amateur theaters and similar recreational activities are now also allowed indoors. All primary schools in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have also switched to contact teaching by today.

According to Vapaavuori, it now seems that the situation is improving by almost all indicators, so it is certain that some restrictions will be lifted in two weeks.

“When the situation develops so positively, it is clear that there will be relief every at least every two weeks. I can’t say what they concretely are. We will ease the restrictions moderately and gradually so that the disease does not get worse again. ”

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group will continue to meet weekly to assess the situation. The next meeting is on Thursday. The opening of libraries, houses of culture and swimming pools is likely to be discussed there.

However, with this information, they will be closed until at least May 16th.

“When assessing the situation, we take into account many different things: in addition to the incidence rate, we look at the need for hospital care, the percentage of positive test results and the situation in Estonia, among other things,” says Vapaavuori.

The third floor of the ode was only allowed to move in the area of ​​charge retrieval shelves in November 2020.­

Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi confirms that the declining curve of infections appears to be continuing, but the effect of rodent will only be seen within a few days.

“There are no one, two or even three different chapters that would tell the whole situation, but an understanding of the situation needs to be gathered from different sources of information. One important thing to monitor is where the infections come from. There are still them somewhere, even though we are now on a downward curve, ”says Mäkijärvi.

On Monday, there were 41 coronary patients in hospitals in the Hus area, 13 of whom were in the intensive care unit. It is not until the rest of the week that it is known whether May Day produced infectious clusters.

“Judging from the May Day photos, people were much closer together and without masks, so its effects are still a mystery. The basic logic goes that where there are people, there are encounters and infections. When you are at a distance from speech, it always allows for infection, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Monia wonders why the deregulation seems to follow a strange logic. For example, Casino Helsinki, which opens on Tuesday, announces that it will limit the number of customers to 350 at a time. Cinemas are still allowed to take in a maximum of six people at a time. The National Museum will keep its doors closed for the time being, but the Ateneum is already accessible.

The pool at Sea Pool and Flamingo in Vantaa has been paddled since Thursday, but only young swimming enthusiasts and special groups can access the city’s swimming pools.

“It’s unfortunate that different places are bound by slightly different rules. It is due to the fact that decisions regarding private sports venues are made in the regional administrative agency, and in the case of public sports venues, in municipalities, ”says Vapaavuori.

According to him, the biggest grief is the situation in Estonia, although the traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn is very limited.

“If the situation in Estonia remains difficult, the risks will increase as traffic increases towards the summer. It is important for people to understand that even though the numbers are going in a better direction for us, they are still quite high. The danger is not over and restrictions are still needed. If we release too many restrictions at once, there are unnecessary risks. ”

Mäkijärvi says that the good situation in Finland in European terms can be explained by successful measures against the epidemic.

“As the epidemic begins to accelerate, infection rates go up exponentially. While calming down, the numbers are pounding down. ”

Mäkijärvi reminds us, however, that the phenomenon is quite recent, so it is far too early to declare the epidemic defeated.

“But it seems that the first easing of restrictions has not had a negative effect.”