Coronavirus Why do children get mild coronary disease and those at risk are serious? According to a recent study, the explanation can be found in the body’s first-line defense

The body of children reacts quickly to the coronavirus. According to a new study, first-line defense is weakened in people at risk.

Size during the coronavirus pandemic, it has been seen how the disease treats people differently. Children and adolescents rarely get a serious illness. It is prone to old age and certain underlying diseases.

According to a new study, differences in the degree of severity of the disease may be due to how people’s first-line immune system works. In children it is heavier than in adults.

In Finland no one under the age of 20 has died of a coronavirus disease during a pandemic. In very rare cases, coronavirus disease has been associated with a multifaceted inflammatory disease reminiscent of so-called Kawasaki disease and requiring hospitalization.

The coronavirus has rarely taken Finnish children to hospital.

“We have treated five pediatric patients at the hospital in Hus during all this time, although there have been hundreds of infections,” says the chief physician of the pediatric clinic of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Harri Saxén.

Two have had symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease. Both were youth. The other three have been infants aged 1 to 3 years with respiratory symptoms and diarrhea.

Reasons for mild illness in children, partial immunity to the common flu viruses has been sought, as well as the fact that children have fewer so-called ace-2 receptors through which the virus invades cells.

Published in the prestigious journal Scientific Translational Medicine research suggests, however, that a more effective innate immune defense in children is crucial.

The innate immune response is the first-line guard of the human eye against all kinds of pathogens. It rises in resistance as soon as a virus or bacterium has invaded the body. It makes no distinction between threats.

The learned immune response, on the other hand, wakes up later. The defense system learns to identify a specific pathogen, such as a new coronavirus, and tunes targeted weapons against just that threat.

New the study found that the immune system in children and adolescents clears the coronavirus more effectively than in adults. It works even before the virus has time to cause a serious illness.

“The main message is that children react immunologically differently to this virus, and that seems to protect them,” says Professor of Immunology at Yale University, who led the study. Betsy Herold The New York Times newspaper.

The group compared children and adolescents, aged 13 years and older, treated at a New York hospital with adults aged 61 years on average. In children, the disease remained clearly milder even in hospital than in older adults.

Children and adolescents had more first-pass inflammatory mediators, cytokines. In particular, they had significantly higher levels of interleukin 17A than adults.

Researchers believe that it is interleukin 17A that prevents the exacerbation of coronary heart disease in young age groups. The role of this inflammatory mediator is to stimulate white blood cells, or neutrophils, which are important in the body’s defenses.

“Research shows that children have a stronger acute neutrophil response in children. It may have an effect on the fight against the virus, ”comments the professor of immunology at the University of Helsinki Seppo Meri.

According to Meri, early reactions of the immune system can determine how severe the disease develops.

“If you are not able to fight the virus properly in the beginning, it will get worse and cause more viruses to enter your body. A large number of viruses cause a greater late immune response. This contributes to more difficult complications, ”says Meri.

In children, therefore, the virus does not seem to be able to multiply as easily and cause a strong inflammatory reaction.

In severe cases of the disease in adults, it is the subsequent immune response that can lead to, for example, ards syndrome, which damages the lungs. The over-accelerated immune defense also attacks cells other than those infected with the virus.

“I can’t be afraid of the corona. Fear alone does not help. You have to listen to the instructions of the authorities and do what can be done, ”says Tiina Neuvonen. On Wednesday, he was playing with 2-year-old Elo Ut at Tokoinranta Playground.­

Marine however, a study in New York does not provide a decent explanation for children and adolescents experiencing milder symptoms. Saxén, a pediatric infectious disease doctor, agrees.

“It may be that the difference in interleukin 17 is significant, but I don’t think this one study explains it yet,” Saxén says.

He himself speculates that the cause of milder infections in children is the recipient of the virus, or the ace-2 receptor, through which the virus enters the cell.

“It seems to be less in children than in adults. Ace-2 is a biologically sound explanation. ”

In the journal Jama, researchers have reported that children’s nasal mucosa has fewer of these receptors than adults. The number increases with age.

Second a popular explanation for a child’s mild symptoms has been cross-immunity, which would be obtained by suffering from other common coronary infections. Coronaviruses that cause common flu are distant relatives of the new coronavirus.

Underlying the assumption is the idea that children carry more of these viruses than adults and therefore have fresher protection in the body. Indeed, one study found that more antibodies to the new coronavirus were found in children than in adults.

This assumption was not supported by the observations of Herold and partners. Their pediatric patients did not have any more antibodies to coronaviruses than adults and thus could not explain the differences in disease course.

Congenital, the importance of a rapid immune response in the control of coronavirus has also been highlighted in other studies in adults.

Recently, two studies showedthat up to 14% of patients with severe disease have an impaired interferon response. With interferons, or substances involved in the initial defense, cells infected with the virus tell neighboring cells about the attack. After receiving the message, the other cells start to steel their anti-virus actions.

Deficiencies in the interferon response may explain why the elderly and men have more serious diseases. There are more antibodies that destroy interferons in men, and they increase with age.

First line the defense is also more likely to deceive those who, because of their underlying diseases, are at risk of coronary heart disease. This is referred to by an assistant professor at Columbia University in New York The wind of Lappalainen and the findings of his colleagues still peer-to-peer in the study.

They analyzed the function of genes relevant to coronary heart disease in bronchial surface epithelial cells. These cells are attacked by the virus to replicate itself within them.

“In bronchial epithelial cells, immune processes are constantly pounding and protecting us from various pathogens,” Lappalainen says.

Coronavirus is strange in Lappish words and differs from other respiratory viruses. Other viruses immediately inject the body’s defenses, but the coronavirus initially elicits a faint and late immune response.

The group found that risk factors for serious disease, such as obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease, appeared to impair the function of genes involved in the immune response to coronary heart disease.

Lappalainen and partners believe that overweight, high blood pressure, and heart disease create an airway environment where the coronavirus is easy to enter, replicate, and spread.

“Others have walls and moats in place, and if the virus gets through them, the defense forces are immediately nailing the beginning of the infection. But others only have a low fence and soldiers nap when the virus should be fought, ”Lappalainen compares.