Coronavirus Why do a few in the family get coronary heart disease and someone doesn’t at all? Experts answer

Getting a coronary infection is always a trade for two, says Asko Järvinen, chief physician of infectious diseases. Infectivity is affected by both the number of viruses and a person’s susceptibility to disease.

Coronavirus has already visited numerous Finnish families. From time to time, some of the family members of the affected person are spared the infection, even from the easily spreading omicron transformation.

Why do some get sick but others don’t?

The exact reason for this is unknown, says the chief medical officer for infectious diseases Asko Järvinen Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

“As with infectious diseases in general, not everyone gets infected. The infection may also be so mild that the person does not even notice it. ”

Staying healthy is the sum of many things.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) began in March 2020 a study on how the coronavirus spreads in households. The study involved 39 infected Helsinki residents and 90 family members.

At that time, earlier variants spread, and a sudden omikron did not appear in Finland until the end of 2021.

Research Manager Merit Melin reports that coronavirus infection was monitored by PCR and antibody testing. Antibody research also revealed asymptomatic infections, because even if the coronary infection is acquired asymptomatically, antibodies are formed in the body.

According to the study, about half of the family members became infected. The majority of infections were mildly and a small proportion were asymptomatic. In other studies, the number of people infected has varied as much as 5 to 90 percent.

“An antibody test can identify those infected more reliably than a virus test, which contributes to a higher rating in some studies. Results also vary by country, for example. The more cramped people live, the more the virus becomes infected within the family. ”

During the first wave of coronavirus, women and men had the same number of infections. “In the Hus area, however, more men had to go to hospital and intensive care than women,” says Asko Järvinen.

THL: n thus, according to the study, about half of the family members survived without infection.

Järvinen and Melin list the reasons that affect this. These include the time of exposure, the unique human immune response, vaccinations, and the presence of a potential superresponsive.

Exposure often goes unnoticed.

People become infected with the coronavirus 2-3 days before the onset of symptoms. As many as 40 percent of infections occur before the onset of symptoms, says Asko Järvinen.

“How well an ill person can be isolated from other family members contributes to staying healthy. However, due to the short incubation period, it is terribly difficult to protect yourself from omicron in the family. ”

The infectivity continues for a few more days after the onset of symptoms, after which it is “relieved”. By the fourth and fifth days, only a small number of infections occur.

“Protecting those living in the same household can be quite useless, but good hygiene is still worth remembering. At home, you can use a face shield, wipe surfaces and eat separately, for example, ”says Järvinen.

“ “Heredity can also explain why one gets a corona through vaccinations and the other doesn’t. ”

Coronavirus behaves slightly differently than the traditional influenza virus. Where influenza spreads steadily and inevitably, the coronavirus spreads unevenly and sporadically.

According to Järvinen, there is a difference between people in how much virus they have in their mucous membranes and how much they spread the virus in their environment.

Some have more virus than others.

“The immune system and the protection provided by vaccinations can cause an infected person to secrete less of the virus. He doesn’t symptom, coughs and gasps so much. ”

A very small proportion of people may spread the virus exceptionally, Järvinen says.

Järvinen take for example an American study examining the number of virus particles, or individual viruses, exhaled by patients. About 20 percent of the subjects responded to about 80 percent of the exhaled viruses in the entire group.

“Higher age and higher body mass index increased the risk of a person spreading viruses more than average.”

This thing is not black and white either. Coincidence always has its keys in the game.

Coronary infection getting is always a trade between the two, Järvinen reminds. Both the number of viruses and a person’s susceptibility to the disease affect it.

“Some people get inherently less sick than others. They are helped by a genetic background and an immune defense that differs between people. ”

Asko Järvinen

With an immune response has its own important role.

The immune response refers to the way the body reacts when it encounters a pathogen. The cells of the innate immune system are able to identify the structures of the pathogen on the first encounter, Melin says.

Receptors that recognize these structures are present, for example, on the surface of airway cells and in cells of the innate immune system.

“Receptors recognize foreign structures in the body, such as parts of a bacterial cell wall or viral nucleic acid,” Melin says.

Sometimes congenital immune defense can prevent infection. When the immune system recognizes the pathogen, it stings and triggers an immune response that eventually leads to the formation of antibodies.

“The cells of the learned immune system, or white blood cells, and the antibodies they produce, recognize the molecules of a particular pathogen.”

Acquired the immune response can later protect against the same pathogen and is often more effective than the innate immune defense alone.

Melin says the genes that control the immune response are unique to everyone.

“The type of heredity can have a lower risk for some diseases and a higher risk for others.”

The genome can therefore explain why one gets a corona through vaccinations and the other does not. The University of Helsinki is currently conducting an international study on how the genome affects the outbreak of the corona and the development of a serious disease.

“ “Sooner or later, the coronavirus will test each person’s resistance.”

With vaccines can enhance its own security.

The third dose of the vaccine, which is being given now, provides about 50 percent protection against the coronavirus, which will weaken in 2 to 3 months, Järvinen says. Although vaccines do not prevent all infections, they do protect against a serious form of the disease.

The immune system also weakens with age. The older a person is, the weaker the protection provided by the vaccine and the faster its effectiveness will fade.

“Children tend to suffer from respiratory infections more often than adults because their bodies are constantly training their immune systems. That is why kindergarten-age children are often sore, ”says Järvinen.

In the case of the coronavirus, however, this generalization does not apply either, Järvinen adds.

Namely, it seems that children cannot and do not infect coronary infections as effectively as adults. Children also have a more severe or asymptomatic coronary infection than adults.

According to Melin, this can be explained by the fact that genes are expressed differently in children than in adults. In a German study, the matter had been investigated by examining both healthy and infected children and adults.

Everyone humans naturally have receptors in their airways that recognize pathogens. The study looked at how these receptors work in different people.

Congenital immunity may be able to prevent the virus that causes a respiratory infection from spreading to the body and causing symptoms, Melin says.

“It turned out that children had more of these receptors in airway surface cells than adults.”

Children develop a very rapid inflammatory response that activates innate immune defense cells. These cells can remove the virus from the upper respiratory tract before the virus can spread through the body.

Receptors do not have time to chase.

“Fighting has to happen in a matter of hours. If the cells of the immune system do not have time to remove the virus within this time, the virus will produce structures that will allow it to evade an innate immune response, ”says Melin.

If the virus has time to spread in the body, in which case a learned immune response is formed against the disease, that is, cells and antibodies that later recognize the same pathogen.

The coronavirus is a new acquaintance that makes many adults susceptible to infection by the virus.

It is clear that the coronavirus will sooner or later test every person’s resistance, Järvinen says.

For example the Spanish disease virus, which killed tens of millions of people a hundred years ago, circulated among humans until 1957, until it was supplanted by a new influenza virus.

Chain diseases can occur in families, says Asko Järvinen. First, one family member becomes ill, then the virus infects another family member and the second to a third.

In many families are now figuring out how asymptomatic, healthy family members should function. Will it be quarantined or not?

According to Järvinen, the general rule is that all other family members must be considered susceptible.

However, official guidelines are changing at a rapid pace, he points out.

“Local guidelines in most parts of the country are moving in the direction that asymptomatic people could go to school and maybe work in the future, but only with a mask and good hygiene,” says Järvinen.

“Since it can be contagious even asymptomatic, it’s worth skipping shared meals and sports venues. It is generally good to keep in touch with people outside the family. ”

At home Exposure to coronavirus is clearly stronger than, for example, in the workplace, because the duration of exposure is usually long, Järvinen reminds.

If you stay healthy at home, a person is likely to have good protection against the coronavirus outside the home as well.

Of course, you can always get the infection from the store, but the risk is lower.

Coronavirus transmission can be prevented at home, for example, by using a mask, eating separately, ventilating common areas, wiping contact surfaces, and changing everyone’s own hand towels.

