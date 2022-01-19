Coronavirus Why couldn’t the restrictions be relaxed? HS asked the experts how much restrictions are needed in the current epidemic situation

The government outlined on Tuesday that current restrictions to curb the coronavirus epidemic must be extended until mid-February. This would mean strict restaurant restrictions and a freeze on the use of the corona passport.

HS asked the professor and chief physician how much restrictions are needed to curb the current epidemic. Why couldn’t the restrictions be relaxed?

Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday considers that large-scale restrictive measures “are likely to bring little benefit”.

On Wednesday, the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta clarified the position.

“We don’t think the restrictions should be lifted here and now as a matter of urgency. But there is no particular reason to go in a tighter Lockdown direction either. I understand that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been considering whether the restrictions should be further increased, ”Tervahauta told HS.

Turku professor of virology at the university Ilkka Julkusen suppression of the coronavirus epidemic is not possible, at least in terms of omicron transformation, in the West.

“The omicron transform is far too contagious. If it starts to snow, we won’t be able to prevent snowfall, no matter how we want to. ”

On the other hand, he believes that even the complete lifting of restrictions at this stage would cause overcrowding for hospitals.

“We still have over 500,000 people over the age of 12 completely without vaccine protection and a large proportion of those under the age of 12 as well. Because there is a lot of virus in circulation, removing the restrictions would lead to illness, a strain on hospital care, an increase in serious cases and deaths, ”says Julkunen.

“In other words, it’s worth limiting the disease.”

Julkunen does not comment on how strict the restrictions should be at the moment. According to him, a balance is important: the spread of the disease in the population must be delayed, but at the same time the functioning of society must be ensured.

“This will ensure that more and more people have time to get the vaccine and that the hospital load remains reasonable.”

Above all, Julkunen emphasizes the importance of coronary vaccination: increasing the coverage of the first and second doses, as well as the third doses.

“The next most important thing after vaccination would be to emphasize individual-level actions, ie sufficient distance to others, the use of a mask, good hand and cough hygiene and staying sick at home,” says Julkunen.

“Only when these insufficient or deficient, social action such as restrictions is needed. “

Helsinki and Deputy Chief Physician of Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Eve of Sweden it is not yet time for the restrictions to be lifted.

“The epidemic situation is not stable. It is still necessary to curb the epidemic, and it is necessary to continue the existing restrictions for the time being, ”says Ruotsalainen.

“The current measures seek to reduce the workload at the peak of hospital care.”

The Swede defines that he represents the coronal line, where the control of the spread of the epidemic and preventive action are considered important.

The Swede emphasizes in particular that healthcare and hospitals would not yet be able to ease the restrictions in this epidemic situation, as the need for hospital care will always increase with a two-week delay from the increase in the number of cases.

In the wards of primary care and specialist care, the load has increased sharply since Christmas, despite restrictions. Hus’ restrictions came into force shortly before the turn of the year.

Before Christmas, there were 41 coronary patients in the Hus area in municipal health centers, now there are 217. The corresponding numbers in special care are 38 and 134, respectively.

“And we can’t say that the need for total medical care is declining. It is assumed that the spread of infections in schools and kindergartens opened after Christmas will be reflected in the figures with a delay. ”

In addition, the Swede reminds of precautions such as avoiding close contact and using an FFP2 respirator or surgical mask.

His most important message, however, is that there must be no hasty change of direction now with regard to the lifting of restrictions.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties about the situation, and we still know too little about the micron transformation. Premature opening is short-sighted.”