With or without comorbidities. Cardiac. Obese Or totally healthy. Between February 2020 and March 15, 2021, the coronavirus in Brazil killed at least 852 boys under the age of nine, including 518 babies under one. Those are the official figures from the Ministry of Health, just over a year after the pandemic. But the number stays short.

The lack of tests and the lack of control in the management of the pandemic in the neighboring country does not allow us to know exactly how many babies and young children died from Covid. But Dr. Fatima Marinho, from the University of São Paulo and senior advisor to the international health NGO Vital Strategies, told the BBC that, according to his calculations, the virus killed 2,060 children under nine years of age, including 1,302 babies.

The phenomenon seems to be aggravated when Brazil staggers against a virus that gave way to a much more contagious and lethal than its original version: the much feared P1 from Manaus.

P1 emerged in December in the capital of the state of Amazonas, but was only identified as a new variant in January, in Japan, in some travelers who were returning to Tokyo from Brazil.

Boys on the beach amid the covid pandemic, in Rio. Photo: Reuters

The variant expanded as oil and ended up in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela. It also reached the United States, Canada, Germany and France, which on Monday announced the suspension of flights from Brazil, when the virus was already “walking” through the streets of Paris.

Like the South African variant, P1 has a mutation that could cause more infections than the other strains, because – according to some studies – demand more antibodies to resist the virus.

Is it because of this variant that babies and boys are dying in Brazil? Not necessarily.

Uncontrolled

The problem with Brazil is not the variant. It is the lack of control.

The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described this Thursday the situation as “a humanitarian catastrophe“.

Last month, the World Health Organization warned that “Brazil is a threat to humanity.” And it warned that “if the country is not serious (in handling the pandemic), it will continue to affect the entire region and beyond. “.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Brazil adds since the beginning of the pandemic 13,482,023 cases confirmed coronavirus, at an average rate of more than 60 thousand infections per day, and record records of 4 thousand deaths in 24 hours.

The rampant chaos in the management of the epidemic – with Jair Bolsonaro shouting from the rooftops that Brazil “is a powder keg” not because of the deaths and the sick, but because of the restrictions – is such that affects all ages. There is no age group that can escape this wave, not even the young.

For example, the number of people age 39 or younger hospitalized in intensive care units due to Covid-19 increased considerably in March and exceeded the 11,000 barrier, according to figures from the UCI Project.

Furthermore, the number of people under 40 years of age with coronavirus who had to be admitted to intensive care overcame that of older age groups, in March.

Funerals for victims of covid in Manaus. Photo: AP

One explanation also lies in the fact that young people, boys and babies they have not been vaccinated and therefore are more exposed to contagion than the age groups over 80 who did receive the vaccine.

Other error, almost a myth, is to believe that the virus eludes minors. No. And that misinterpretation “proved fatal in children with symptoms who were dismissed as covid because” they were boys “and perhaps only had temporary angina.

Lucas’s case

The BBC recounts the case of a Brazilian couple, Lucas’s parents, a son who was slow to arrive, but who finally brought a long fertility treatment to the world.

The story of Lucas, a healthy baby who laughed and ate with relish, ended in death after a long crusade by a desperate mother who swore to doctors and relatives that her son was not well. The former discarded the crown, the latter told him that exaggerated.

Too late, Lucas was admitted to a hospital in Ceará, in intensive care with a picture of multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, an extreme immune response to the virus, which can cause inflammation of vital organs.

The syndrome, which affects children up to six weeks after they become infected with the coronavirus, is rare, but according to Marinho, from the University of São Paulo, during the pandemic they are being seen more cases than ever.

Lucas spent 33 days in intensive care. He died one morning, alone. I was one year old.

Boys get sick

Exists a wrong idea that children are at zero risk of contracting covid, says Marinho, leading an investigation that discovered a surprisingly high number of infected children and babies.

Kisses through curtains so as not to infect. Photo: AFP

The reason, again, is the catastrophic increase in infections in a country where the virus is rampant.

Brazil today disputes with India the second place in the world with the highest number of infections. This has increased the likelihood that infants and young children will be affected and eventually die.

“Of course, the more cases we have and, therefore, more hospitalizations, the higher the number of deaths. in all age groups, including the boys, “he explained to the BBC Renato Kfouri, President of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

And he concluded: “But if the pandemic were controlled, this scenario could obviously be minimized.”

The good news is that the efforts of governors in Brazil to enforce quarantines for more than a month they caused a reduction in the collapsed occupation of intensive therapies, for which the Ministry of Health itself recommended this Thursday keep measurements.

ap