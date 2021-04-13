For a few months now, the great topic of conversation in homes and in meetings with friends in USA it is the vaccine against Covid. But the question is not now “did you get vaccinated?”, As it happens in Argentina, but how is the feeling or the effects after of the second dose, or if your adolescent has already had the vaccine.

It is that the campaign in this country has been progressing so so accelerated that millions of Americans are already immunized with two doses, already vaccinated everyone over 16 years old and the extension to people over 12 is even under study.

The novelty of the suspension of the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, announced this Tuesday, may have some impact on that landscape that was optimistic, although not serious.

The United States has more than 1.3 billion doses purchased and stored, mostly from Pfizer and Moderna.

The White House issued a statement to calm the waters. Said suspension “Will not have a significant impact in the vaccination plan ”since the J&J vaccine represents less than 5% of the doses supplied in the US And that“ the United States has secured enough doses of Pfizer and Moderna for 300 million Americans ”.

The supply, in addition, “reaches the objective of applying 200 million vaccines in 100 days of government.”

President Joe Biden’s goal of having all adults eligible to get vaccinated by mid-April and celebrate “independence” from the virus on July 4 loomed well, with records of up to 4.5 million daily applications, despite some outbreaks due to the new strain and reluctance to inject in some states.

The increase in cases: the reasons

In recent weeks however there had been an increase in cases, but especially between younger, the sector that has only now begun to be vaccinated and that went on student vacations in the “Spring Break”.

Also in the interior states of the country, such as Texas or Louisiana, where vaccinations are empty because many resist immunization and they consider that the State violates the freedom to do what they want with their body.

The hospitalizationsAlthough they have fallen dramatically since February, they have risen a bit, but not among the oldest. The deaths have not increased because the infected are young. There were certain warning lights, but progress was being made at a rapid pace. Does the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine change the landscape?

The United States has more than 1.3 billion doses bought and stored, especially from Pfizer and Moderna, which are the ones that are applied the most. Johnson & Johnson’s, the third option, is the one less was supplied, but it is a good alternative to reach the most remote parts of the country, because being a single dose and requiring fewer conservation requirements, it is more accessible for communities isolated and sectors more reluctant to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, almost 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson had been administered as of Monday. It is much less than Pfizer (98 million) and Moderna 84 million.

People leave to get vaccinated at a vaccination center in New York. Photo: AFP

The news of the suspension of vaccination with J&J to evaluate some cases of possible side effects has an impact on the big picture vaccination, and it may take a while. But it is believed that it will not complicate the progress of the campaign too much because there are other brands to replace it.

In fact, hours after the announcement of the J&J evaluation, the state of New York announced that it was suspending vaccination with that laboratory, but that the shifts were not canceled because was replaced with that of Pfizer until there was no news.

The Johnson & Johnson case

Oscar Cingolani, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and associate director of the coronary critical care unit at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, explains to Clarion what the authorities are analyzing now about the vaccine.

“Although it is being studied, it is possible that this is the same that has happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is an autoimmune mechanism of antibodies generated by the DNA of the vaccine and that activates antibodies against platelets that make them stickier. and at the same time destroys them. So this disease can cause clots blood in places that are not habitual like the brain or spleen, pancreas or in the veins and arteries of the intestines ”.

Oklahoman Governor Kevin Stitt vaccinates him with the Johnson & Johnson dose. Photo: AP

He adds that “we cardiologists see this disease a lot, induced by heparin. Heparin is an anticoagulant that cardiologists use a lot, especially in hospitalization and when catheterizing, and in some patients we see that when giving heparin these antibodies are synthesized and we act quickly ”.

“The pathology would seem to indicate that it is possible to treat it with immunoglobulin or with specific antibodies if it is treated on time. I agree with the CDC’s decision to pause until further notice. I think you have to wait for let’s know more what is the pathology and establish a treatment protocol in case we decide to reestablish vaccination, a matter of knowing how to treat the few cases. So far 6 cases in 7 million vaccinated, with a single death”.

Regarding how this novelty hits in the vaccination campaign, Cingolani pointed out that “definitely, it will have an impact. But we can possibly replace it as the United States has been stockpiling vaccines and making and generating contracts with other companies and factories and pharmaceutical industries to produce Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a larger scale. This is going to impact and possibly our prediction to vaccinate 80% of the population by July is going to be postponed a bit ”.

Paulo verardi, professor of virology and vaccine expert at the University of Connecticut, pointed out to Clarion what do we need as many as possible of vaccines to control Covid-19 in the US and around the world. While about 28% of the adult population in the US is fully vaccinated, in the world that percentage is significantly lower. “

A box of J&J vaccine in Mississippi. Photo: AP

“Vaccines based on adenovirus vectors, such as those from Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, are the main players in our effort to vaccinate the largest number of people in the world as soon as possible,” he explained.

He added: “While the majority of people in the United States have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines so far, more than 6.8 million people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Therefore, the pause recommended by the FDA and the US CDC will have a measurable negative effect on our effort to control the virus, but in the meantime, there are alternative vaccines safe and effective ”.

Verardi highlights that “so far only six cases of blood clots and low platelet counts have been identified in about 6.8 million vaccine recipients in the US Therefore, the risk is of less than one in a million, and all cases were registered in women from 18 to 48 years old “.

The specialist added that “the CDC and the FDA will study these cases carefully to try to determine if they really there is a connection between the vaccine and serious side effects, and making new determinations, perhaps recommending alternative vaccines for certain populations specific ”.

But, beyond all, explains the expert, “the conclusion is that Covid-19 still here. We cannot afford to lose sight of our goal of immunizing the majority of the population to reach herd immunity levels and begin to return to our normal lives. “

“We have to remember that during this hiatus we still have two other highly effective and safe messenger RNA vaccines under authorization for emergency use in the US, in addition to additional ones around the world, and therefore it is vital. keep cheering to all those who are eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible, “he concluded.

