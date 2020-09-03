It is a scientific discovery awaited by the whole world. Scientists are continuing their research to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. If this drug sees the light of day in France, 30 million people will be able to benefit from it as a priority. These are the people most exposed to the virus, such as health professionals or traders. The most vulnerable French (elderly, in a precarious situation or those already suffering from a pathology) are also concerned.

French overseas departments and territories in priority 2

After this first group of individuals to be vaccinated before everyone else, the second priority would concern the DOM-TOM. 5 million people would then be vaccinated, especially those working in a closed establishment, the police or even firefighters. Children across the country, however, should not be affected.