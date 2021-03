The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The use of this formula was suspended for prevention in several European countries. “Yes, we should continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, there is no reason not to,” said Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, during a UN news conference in Geneva.

Source: ANSA and AFP.

News in development.

