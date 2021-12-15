Coronavirus WHO: Rapidly spreading omicron transformation is likely to occur in most countries of the world

According to a WHO expert, omicron may become a major transformation in some European countries in days.

World Health Organization The WHO warns that coronavirus omicron transformation is spreading faster than previous variants. Director of the Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimates that the variation is likely to have spread unnoticed to most countries in the world.

“Omikron is spreading at a rate we haven’t seen in previous transformations,” Ghebreyesus said.

Omicron conversion has been observed in 77 countries. It was first spotted in South Africa late last month.

WHO: n expert Abdi Mahamud He told a news conference that modeling suggests that omicron may become a transformation in the coming days in some European countries. A new wave of coronavirus is once again struggling across Europe.

Based on early data, it appears that omicron is more contagious than the delta transformation. Delta has been a virus variant for a long time.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer previously said that three doses of the coronary vaccine of Pfizer and Biontech provide adequate protection against micron transformation. The pharmaceutical company warned that two doses of the vaccine were unlikely to provide adequate protection against omicron.

Also released on Tuesday research, according to which two doses of Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine provide 70% protection against severe disease caused by a variant of omicronvirus. The vaccine only protected 30% of the infection.

Studies have suggested that the new variant may cause milder coronary symptoms. WHO expert Bruce Aylward warned, however, on Tuesday that no conclusions could yet be drawn about the possible mildness of the omicron transformation compared to previous power transformations.

Stateside the limit of more than 800,000 deaths related to the coronavirus has been violated. The matter is being resolved at Johns Hopkins University in the United States coronavirus surveillance.

The United States has the highest number of corona-related deaths reported worldwide.

About 450,000 people have died as a result of the corona in the United States this year, although corona vaccinations were approved in the country late last year and vaccines were widely available in the spring. Most of the dead are unvaccinated.

More than 5.3 million corona deaths have been recorded worldwide.