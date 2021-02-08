Coronavirus WHO issues recommendation on Astra Zeneca vaccine on Thursday – THL’s Nohynek: Finland, which participated in the organization’s meeting, continues the vaccination program as before

“From our point of view, this is not an emergency and we will continue the vaccination program as before,” says Hanna Nohynek, THL’s chief physician.

World On Thursday, the WHO vaccination expert group will issue its vaccination recommendation on the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca.

The expert working group met on Monday afternoon to discuss a vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek.

Nohynek told HS on Monday night that the expert group’s recommendations will be released on Thursday. Otherwise, he just didn’t open the details of the meeting.

Meeting the outcome is awaited with great interest, as worrying data on the efficacy study of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were leaked last week. According to preliminary data The Astra Zeneca vaccine would not protect mild to moderate forms of the South African virus variant.

On Sunday, South Africa announced it was suspending the use of Astra Zeneca vaccine. On Monday, however, the country said it was investigating whether the vaccine would protect against serious forms of the disease.

Nohynek did not say what information from the vaccine efficacy study emerged at the meeting.

“The study hasn’t been published yet, so I can’t say that. Researchers say the study will be released this week, ”he says.

According to Nohynek, the WHO vaccination expert group did not meet now because of the leaked information, but was originally scheduled to discuss the vaccination recommendation of Astra Zeneca on Monday.

The group makes recommendations for any coronary vaccine that becomes widely available worldwide that passes the WHO Emergency Licensing Scheme and the European Medicines Agency’s Marketing Authorization Scheme.

“Them [suosituksia] has already been made from two rna vaccines and now it was Astra Zeneca’s turn. It was a coincidence that virological data had just leaked to the public right now. Due to this situation, we had to take a stand on it as well, ”says Nohynek.

Even nohynek According to Finland, vaccinations are continued in accordance with the vaccination program.

“In Finland, this variant [Etelä-Afrikan virusmuunnosta] is very little. From our point of view, this is not an emergency and we will continue the vaccination program as before. Of course, we are hearing what the WHO says in its own recommendation, ”says Nohynek.

“We also continue typing virus strains to understand what kind of virus variants we have in traffic in Finland.”

THL: n According to Finland, 17 cases of the South African virus variant and 207 cases of the British virus variant had been detected in Finland on Monday.

The first Astra Zeneca’s vaccines arrived in Finland on Sunday.

Due to their underlying disease, the vaccines are intended to vaccinate social and health workers who are at risk from the age of 70, starting with the oldest age groups, and who are key to the carrying capacity of health care.