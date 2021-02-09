Coronavirus WHO experts working in Wuhan: Bats, anteaters or frozen meat are possible sources of coronavirus

The Huanan Zoo was central but not the only place where the sars-cov-2 virus began to spread in Wuhan.

Coronavirus the source is still unclear, according to a report by a World Health Organization (WHO) expert group.

Potential sources considered include bats, ant cones and frozen wildlife meat. All of these were on sale at the Huanan Zoo in Wuhan in late 2019. Instead, the group considers coronavirus leakage from the laboratory to be a highly unlikely cause of the onset of a pandemic.

WHO experts worked for months with Chinese experts in Wuhan to find out how the virus that caused the global pandemic originated and how it first spread to humans.

More than 2.3 million people worldwide have died from coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease.

WHO an international group and Chinese scholars held a joint briefing on their study in Wuhan on Tuesday.

“A couple of the first cases of sars-cov-2 virus detected are related to the Huanan Zoo, and their infections date back to early December or late November 2019,” said a WHO animal disease and health safety expert. Peter Ben Embarek.

According to the WHO team, the coronavirus spread in early December in Wuhan in addition to the Huanan Market in other markets and also in a few places outside the markets.

The very first known corona case from Wuhan dates back to December 8, 2019. However, it is precisely this case that is not related to the Huanan Zoo. The first corona infection associated with Huanan Market was diagnosed on December 12, 2019. More widely, the virus has spread in Wuhan since mid-December 2019.

Expert group evaluates four possible ways in which the sars-cov-2 virus may have been transmitted to humans. Of these, it considers it most likely that the virus will be transmitted from animal to human so that there has been another animal species between the actual carrier of the original virus and the human.

It is also possible for the virus to be transmitted from frozen meat sold in the food market to a seller or market customer. The WHO team also does not rule out the possibility that the virus has been transmitted directly from the original vector to humans.

The fourth theory that the coronavirus could have originated in the laboratory is ruled out by the group as almost impossible. This is due to the fact that there is no evidence of sars-cov-2 virus in laboratories in the Wuhan area.

Extensive studies have not revealed which animal species could be the original host of the coronavirus. According to Embarek, it would be necessary to trace even more closely, for example, the origin of frozen meat to farms.

“These facilities are also outside Wuhan, and there is still something to trace here. In addition, China’s neighboring countries should also be investigated for the presence of coronavirus in bats, ”says Embarek.

In minks and cats, the coronavirus has been found to spread rapidly, so it may be a sign that there are several potential species that may have carried the coronavirus at an early stage.

In addition an expert team investigated whether Wuhaners had coronary infections earlier than is known so far.

The expert team reviewed all the health information it received about people who had contracted flu symptoms in the Wuhan area. In addition, 233 health centers in the region had reviewed their statistics from the fall of 2019 in case they showed an increase in the number of symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

According to the group, the virus began to spread in December, and by mid-December it was already widely circulating. In the past, there may have been individual infections, but they have not ended up anywhere in the health records.

According to a WHO report, blood samples in the early stages of a pandemic should be analyzed even more closely than before, as more information is available on the virus.

World health experts arrived in Wuhan on 14 January. After two weeks of quarantine, the group was able to explore places of interest in the coronavirus in Wuhan.

First, experts headed to the Hubei District Central Hospital, which was likely to treat the first patients with covid-19 disease in China. They then spoke with the nursing staff at Jinyintan Hospital. The hospital in question initially received large numbers of seriously ill patients.

Group also visited the frozen area of ​​the Baishazhou food market and the closed Huanan Zoo. They then moved to the laboratories of the Center for Infectious Diseases, the Animal Disease Control Center and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The experts also met people who had suffered from covid-19 disease.

News agency AP: n according to the data, WHO experts were surprised by the transparency with which the Chinese presented their information to them. The agreement on the study visit was preceded by months of negotiations with China.