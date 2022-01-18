Coronavirus WHO Director-General: The pandemic is far from over

Ghebreyesus warned against lulling the alleged harmlessness of the omicron variant.

World Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus warns the world to believe that a coronary pandemic would have been defeated and that with the coronavirus self-variant, the disease would become a common disease and a nuisance.

“The pandemic is nowhere near over,” Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday. “Omikron can cause a mild disease on average than the previous variants, but the claim that it would cause a mild disease is misleading.”

“Keep in mind that omikron is taken to the hospital and killed, and even milder cases of the disease are congesting health care,” Ghebreyesus continued, according to news agency AFP.

“The exponential growth of cases will inevitably lead to an increase in the number of cases requiring hospitalization and deaths, regardless of the risk of individual virus variants,” WHO Director of Emergency Response Michael Ryan said at the same news conference.

Ghebreyesus noted that the number of cases of the disease caused by the highly infectious omicron variant appears to have peaked in some countries. “But it’s not time to surrender yet, no country has fully survived this,” he said.

According to WHO statistics, there are currently around 45,000 coronation deaths per week worldwide.