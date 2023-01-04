Coronavirus | WHO: China’s corona figures do not correspond to reality

China has reported just 22 deaths from the virus since December.

4.1. 18:57

China’s the corona statistics underestimate the spread of the disease caused by the virus in the country, says the World Health Organization WHO under the UN.

According to the WHO, the figures do not tell how many cases there really are in the case of hospitalization, intensive care and, above all, corona deaths.

“We still don’t have complete information,” complained a member of the organization’s management Michael Ryan.

China abandoned its strict corona restrictions last month, after which infections in the country turned to a sharp rise. Still, China has reported only 22 deaths from the virus since December.

After waiving the restrictions, China has considerably tightened the conditions under which a death can be considered to be caused by the corona virus. Because of this, the statistics no longer correspond to the truth, WHO believes.

However, according to Ryan, China has promised to provide WHO with more accurate statistics in the coming weeks.