Thursday, January 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | WHO: China’s corona figures do not correspond to reality

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in World Europe
0

China has reported just 22 deaths from the virus since December.

4.1. 18:57

China’s the corona statistics underestimate the spread of the disease caused by the virus in the country, says the World Health Organization WHO under the UN.

According to the WHO, the figures do not tell how many cases there really are in the case of hospitalization, intensive care and, above all, corona deaths.

“We still don’t have complete information,” complained a member of the organization’s management Michael Ryan.

China abandoned its strict corona restrictions last month, after which infections in the country turned to a sharp rise. Still, China has reported only 22 deaths from the virus since December.

After waiving the restrictions, China has considerably tightened the conditions under which a death can be considered to be caused by the corona virus. Because of this, the statistics no longer correspond to the truth, WHO believes.

However, according to Ryan, China has promised to provide WHO with more accurate statistics in the coming weeks.

See also  Canada and Russia play a women's ice hockey game with a mask

#Coronavirus #Chinas #corona #figures #correspond #reality

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gustavo Petro will travel to Chile this Sunday: what will his schedule be?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.