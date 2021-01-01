new Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday approved its emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A vaccine has been recognized for the first time by the WHO after the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. This decision of WHO has opened the way for countries to quickly approve its import and start distribution.

Let us tell you that on December 8, Britain had approved emergency use of this vaccine. Later, the countries of America, Canada and the European Union also approved its use.

The WHO has stated that the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine is the first vaccine approved by the organization for emergency use after the Corona epidemic. “This is a very positive step towards ensuring the global reach of the Corona vaccine,” said WHO senior officer Mariangela Simao.

The WHO reviewed the ‘safety, efficacy and quality’ data of the Pfizer vaccine through its own and worldwide experts and evaluated its benefits and risks. “The review has found that the vaccine meets the safety and efficacy criteria set by the WHO,” he said.

Vaccine can come soon in India

Today, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization has a meeting on the corona vaccine. The meeting will review the data of three pharmaceutical companies, who have sought permission for Emergency Use Authorization. DCGI will take a decision on the recommendation of this committee. The Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech International Limited and Pfizer have sought approval for emergency use.

Now which vaccine will come first, it is not clear yet, but the Government of India has completed all preparations for this. Everything from cold storage to the training of the vaccine and who has to give their data. In the first phase, this vaccine will be given to 300 million people, for which priority list has been decided.

First a health care worker, followed by a frontline worker and then people over the age of fifty years and those under the age of 50 who have a serious illness. At the same time, a dry run of two days was also done in four states. On January 2, a one-day dry run will be done again in all states.

