American people Tinder users will soon be able to choose their dating partner based on whether they have received a coroner vaccination.

The White House has decided to partner with popular dating apps. The goal of the collaboration is to encourage Americans to take the coroner vaccine, according to Reuters.

In practice this means that new features will be added to dating apps in the United States that will allow apps to see, for example, the vaccination status of other users.

In addition, vaccinated users will have free access to additional features of the apps, such as “super likes,” which will make it easier to grab the attention of a potential dating partner.

Tinder, Match and Buble are likely to be included. At least Match has already officially confirmed its participation.

The apps campaigns will be launched in the coming weeks and will run until U.S. Independence Day, July 4th.

President of the United States Joe Biden has set a target that 70 percent of the country’s adults will have received at least the first dose of the vaccine by Independence Day.

Stateside other imaginative ways to inspire citizens to take the vaccine have recently been developed, as the pace of vaccination has slowed alarmingly in the country in recent weeks.

Vaccines can get, for example, discount coupons at grocery stores, free donuts, or even free liquor shots.

