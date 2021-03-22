The Aerolineas Argentinas flight that will bring to the country a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus took off shortly after midnight from Moscow and is scheduled to arrive in Ezeiza around 6 p.m., thus completing the eighth operation carried out by the company of flag to Russian territory. The number of doses it carries has not yet been confirmed.

The flight, in charge of an Airbus 330-200, registration LA-GIF, specially prepared for the transport of cargo, under the number AR1063, departed at 6.14 local time (0.14 in our country) from Sheremetyevo international airport, after stay at the air station for just over six hours to finalize the stowage process of the vaccine load.

The new operation takes place after On Friday the seventh flight will arrive from Moscow with 330 thousand doses.

Since December, Aerolineas Argentinas has been conducting special flight operations with the aim of bringing vaccines to the country.

The flag company began its flights to Moscow at the end of last December, and in the first two transfers 600 thousand doses of Sputnik V arrived in the country, while in the third they were 220 thousand; in the fourth, 400 thousand; in the fifth, 517 thousand, in the sixth, 732 thousand vaccines, and the seventh brought 330 thousand doses.

In total, among the seven flights completed to and from the capital of the Russian Federation brought 2,799,000 doses of Sputnik V.

In addition, a flight was made to Beijing, in the People’s Republic of China, from where 908,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Sinopharm came, so, so far, the number of vaccines that have arrived in the country on Aerolineas Argentinas flights is 3,707,000.

