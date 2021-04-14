The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, will provide this Wednesday from 8:30, at the Casa Rosada, her usual Press conference weekly to refer to the health situation due to the coronavirus, after a new record was recorded on Tuesday with 27,001 confirmed cases in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a dozen ministers came to the Casa Rosada for an official meeting that was not on the agenda. President Alberto Fernández participated in the ministerial summit, which lasted for three hours, virtually.

In the National and Buenos Aires Executive there are worry due to the relative lack of compliance with the measures that were implemented last Friday.

However, government sources told Clarín that – in addition to the epidemiological analysis – among the ministers there is anger with the governors, because they do not involve the local security forces in the control of the measures, as mandated by chapter 4 of the DNU signed by the President last week.

The provincial government that claimed tougher measures to the Nation and alerted about agglomerations was coincidentally that of the Buenosairean Axel Kicillof.

From the Nation they also targeted the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, because they affirm that he does not control that the opening of shops is from 10 o’clock so that they do not coincide with the flow to schools, as he promised in a press conference.

During the meeting, the ministers evaluated new economic and targeted measures for certain sectors before possible new restrictions.

While versions of a total closure for 14 daysAs proposed by the Province, official sources indicate that there would be no determination before the weekend.

Before that meeting, Cafiero and Vizzotti met with Transport Minister Mario Meoni and with his Security counterpart, Sabina Frederic. There they established that the windows of trains and buses will be fixed to keep them open and ensure air circulation.

Buenos Aires Chief of Staff Carlos Bianco had warned in the morning at a press conference in which a unilateral closure of the Province would have a relative impact if it is not accompanied by the Government and the City.

JPE