Several provinces came out to confirm this Friday that limit the movement of people at night, as requested by the national government in the framework of a series of measures with which it is sought to prevent a re-outbreak of coronavirus.

The first to take extreme measures were Chaco, La Pampa and Santiago del Estero, as stated in the decree that was published this Friday in the Official Gazette to request that greater controls be applied in order to stop the rise in infections.

The Rioja It was also one of the first to apply a “sanitary curfew”, a measure that it reinforced last Thursday to prohibit circulation between 10 and 6 o’clock. The scheme will continue until January 31.

The same text indicated that the reinforcement of the restrictions against Covid-19 was agreed during the virtual summit that last Tuesday was led by President Alberto Fernández with the governors and with the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

However, in the last hours there were jurisdictions that distanced themselves and clarified that they would not resort to the so-called “health curfew”.

The first were Córdoba, Mendoza, the City of Buenos Aires, and this Friday it was added Jujuy: Governor Gerardo Morales said that he will continue “without restriction of hours and activities as long as the current rates of contagion of Covid-19 are maintained.”

To facilitate decision-making, the national government presented two indicators that determine the level of risk.

The first is the “Reason”– The number of cases in the last 15 days compared to the previous 15. If that coefficient is greater than 1.20 (that is, that the cases increase 20% from one fortnight to another), it will be a risk factor.

The other is the “Incidence”, which is when the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, is greater than 150.

With these elements, and from the publication of the decree, several provinces began to confirm the implementation of actions to limit the circulation during the night.

The governor of Tucuman, Juan Manzur, resolved a closed season between 1 and 6, starting next Sunday.

“Those who can circulate are people who are going or returning to and from their workplaces with the corresponding circulation permits,” explained Pedro Sandilli, the deputy secretary general of the Interior, according to La Gaceta.

In Chubut, Governor Ricardo Sastre indicated that the sanitary curfew will also start on Sunday and detailed that it will be: from 0 to 6 from Monday to Thursday, and from 1 to 6 on weekends. He also reported that “social gatherings will have a maximum of 10 people.”

The governor of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, was in charge of anticipating that he will comply with the request of the national government to limit circulation at night. So far, in that province “the bars close at 12 from Sunday to Wednesday, and at 2 in the morning from Thursday to Saturday“.

In Between rivers, from Saturday it will not be possible to circulate between 1 and 6 and the measure will be maintained until Sunday 24 inclusive.

Santa Cruz It will also apply the sanitary curfew, but it will do so between 1 and 7. In addition, in the province led by Alicia Kirchner it was indicated that “social and / or family gatherings in closed spaces cannot exceed 10 people, while in open spaces the limit will be 30 (with the exception of the Desired Department) “.

Currents it will prohibit driving at night but only in some jurisdictions. This was resolved by Governor Gustavo Valdés, after a meeting by zoom with the mayors of his province.

Although the details were not yet known, Valdés indicated that some of the affected districts will be the Capital, Goya, Mercedes and Paso de los Libres.

Santa Fe It will also apply what was established in the decree of the Casa Rosada. The province led by Omar Perotti already prohibits driving at night in 8 of its 19 departments.

In Missions, The provincial government decided that the mayors should define the implementation of the sanitary curfew, according to the criteria established by the Casa Rosada.

Buenos Aires and the others that did not define

The governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, will continue in the coming days in dialogue with the mayors to agree on measures that help prevent the growth of coronavirus infections in Buenos Aires without harming the summer season.

“We are concerned about the significant worsening of the epidemiological situation. multiplied by four the amount of contagions, “said the Buenos Aires Minister of Production, Augusto Costa Costa, upon withdrawing from a meeting that Kicillof led with mayors from the Atlantic Coast.

The official remarked: “We are going to take definitions as quickly as possible but we want to give the possibility for mayors to express themselves and reach a consensual measure.”

San Juan not yet resolved because the governor, Sergio Uñac, will define the situation next Monday, when the isolation period that began after confirming that the coronavirus was infected is over.

Black river It is another province in which it has not yet been resolved. Its governor Arabela Carreras assesses the eventual impact of the measure on tourist activity.

In Formosa there was no pronouncement from the local authorities. The provincial capital has already returned to phase 1 of quarantine.

Those that do not add up

In the City of Buenos Aires there will be no health curfew due to the increase in coronavirus cases, nor restrictions on driving. Instead, all activity will stop at 1 and cannot be resumed until 6.

Salta does not plan to close or limit activities unless there is an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 that justifies that measure.

The government of the province anticipated that, according to previous experience, Salta will limit activities only when the health situation warrants it and that these measures will be adjusted to the specifically affected departments.

LP