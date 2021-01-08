The 13,835 confirmed coronavirus cases this Thursday prolonged the rise of the contagion curve in the country. What are the provinces most affected by this outbreak?

The province of Buenos Aires was the one with the most infected in the last 24 hours, with 5,319. It was followed by the City of Buenos Aires (1,556), Santa Fe (1,446), Córdoba (956), Neuquén (592) and Entre Ríos (587).

Further back were Santa Cruz (461), Chubut (490), Río Negro (457), La Pampa (412), Chaco (318), Tucumán (273), Corrientes (210), Mendoza (178), Santiago del Estero (167), San Juan (142), Tierra del Fuego (74), Salta (69), San Luis (49), Catamarca (29), La Rioja (21), Jujuy (15), Misiones (9) and Formosa (5).

Rate of contagion

From December 1 to date, the rate of infections has accelerated significantly in Catamarca, Corrientes, La Pampa, Misiones and Santa Cruz.

Catamarca went from an accumulated total of 1,883 infections at the beginning of December, to 2,998 that the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Thursday; Corrientes, from 7,291 to 13,050; La Pampa, from 5,873 to 12,753; Missions, from 519 to 1,175; San Juan, from 7,817 to 12,142; and Santa Cruz, from 16,241 to 26,160.

It means that in that period the spread of the coronavirus hit hard Misiones and La Pampa, where the total number of infections registered a jump of 126% and 117%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Corrientes they increased 78%; in Santa Cruz, 61%; in Catamarca, 59%; and in San Juan, 55%.

La Pampa received this Thursday a second batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines. Photo Télam

By quantity

If the values ​​are measured not in percentage, but in absolute number of new cases between December 1 and January 7, the province of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe led the trend.

In that period, the Buenos Aires territory added 88,479 people with coronavirus, while in Santa Fe 34,316 positives were reported.

In the City, 22,786 new patients were identified, Córdoba had 16,537 more cases; Neuquen, 11,652; and Chubut, 11,039.

Different scenarios

Here is the situation in some of the worst affected provinces.

Province of Buenos Aires:

He tops the list of cases nationwide with 709,333 infections. How was your evolution during December, within the framework of the reappearance of cases?

The Buenos Aires territory started that month with 620,854 infections and ended it (as of December 30) with 680,041, which represents an increase of 9.5%.

Taking an average value, in the first week of December there were 1,492 daily cases; in the second week, 1,484 infections; in the third, 1,757, and finally in the fourth (from December 22 to 30), 3,142.

The Province started January with 688,349 total cases (January 2) and completed the first week with 709,333. The increase in infections from December 1 to date it gives 14%.

Governor Axel Kicillof, in favor of restricting circulation in the province of Buenos Aires.

The head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, infected with coronavirus and isolated at home, plans a strategy focused on reducing social encounters in the district, given the increase in cases registered in recent days, sources reported of the Buenos Aires Executive.

The district started December with 159,203 cases and ended the month (as of December 30) with 173,262, an increase of almost 9%. If that number is compared with the closing of this Thursday (181,989), the increase gives 14% compared to December 1, a value similar to the Province.

On average, during the first week of December, there were 258 daily cases in CABA; in the second, 341; in the third, 479, and in the fourth, 777. Thus ended the year.

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, announced this Thursday that night restrictions will not be applied in that province to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and also assured that his administration will increase testing in tourist cities.

Regarding the values ​​of December 1 compared to January 7, Córdoba had an increase in total cases similar to that of the City of Buenos Aires and the Province, with just over 14%.

Juan Schiaretti already anticipated that Córdoba will not follow the night-time traffic restrictions promoted by the Government.

Santa Fe, La Pampa and Santiago del Estero:

The province of Santa Fe December started with 148,975 infections and ended the month (as of December 30) with 175,021. This implied an increase in the total of cases during this period of 17%. If the first week of January is added, the rise reaches 23%.

Much greater resulted in this period of time the increase of infected in La Pampa, which climbed to 117%.

Santiago del Estero, meanwhile, in accumulated cases registered a growth of almost 16% from December 1 to January 7. Its authorities again demanded a negative PCR for enter the territory.

The Governor of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, was this Thursday in favor of restrict “circulation a little” for “a few months”. In its territory, in the last five weeks the total number of infections rose 59%.

Local authorities admit that the province is at the worst moment of the pandemic (last week there was a record of cases in one day) and that is why it was decreed that the entire territory regress to the Yellow Stage of Coexistence, which implied the return of greater restrictions in activities and circulation.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Thursday.

This province December started with 32,412 cases and ended it with 40,647, an increase in 25.4%.

The first week of December registered an average 434 daily cases; the second, 282; the third, 174; and, the fourth, 318.

Neuquén began the year with 41,554 positives (January 2) and completed the first week with 44,064.

Thus, the increase in just over a month gives 35.9%.

Night ban

Alberto Fernández will sign in the next few hours a decree or resolution that will provide a framework for each of the 24 governors to define how to implement new health measures that mitigate the rise in Covid-19 infections in their respective districts.

The Nation document “will suggest “restrict nighttime circulation between 0 and 6. Close to the President they indicated that there will be no impositions.

The City, Mendoza and Córdoba They already differentiated themselves and stated that they will not accompany the night closure promoted by the Government.