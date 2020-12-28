As Europe begins its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on Sunday, December 27, the United Kingdom has taken the lead and has vaccinated its population since December 8. “The British are doing everything to carry out this campaign. 617,000 people have been vaccinated since December 8, that is more than 300,000 per week. The British want to go quickly, because the country has seen a very significant increase in contaminations since the appearance here of a variant of Covid-19; 35,000 additional cases just for the day yesterday “, reports journalist Ignacio Bornacin, live from London.



On the first day of vaccination, two caregivers had developed severe allergies to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. “It seems that these two cases were isolated cases since since then no other additional case has been found in the country. […] As a precaution, however, the British Medicines Regulatory Agency has chosen to ban the administration of this vaccine to all people with a history of severe allergic reactions “, specifies the journalist.