The scientific journal The Lancet printed a examine on the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V. “Lhe outcomes are encouraging, the checks didn’t produce any severe unwanted effects and there was an immune response after this vaccine. Nevertheless, these outcomes don’t show that the vaccine successfully protects towards the coronavirus. In Russia, checks have been carried out between June and August on 76 grownup volunteers, all in good well being, “ particulars Jean Chamoulaud, journalist from France Télévisions, on the set of the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo, Friday, September 4.

“On August 11, the Russians had already introduced that that they had constructive outcomes and needed to market their vaccine with out ready for section 3. However section 3 will happen, on 40,000 sufferers of various ages.“, continues the journalist. For a number of months, the superpowers have launched into a race towards time to discover a vaccine, and we’re witnessing particularly a duel between the US, with the biotech Moderna, and Russia.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information