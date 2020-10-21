The health situation is not improving in France. Question: where are we with the treatments administered or tested to treat the coronavirus? “Thousands of potentially effective molecules have been screened. There are now a few hundred which are at the pre-clinical stage, such as clofoctol, and then a few dozen which have already passed to clinical trials in humans.“, explains doctor Damien Mascret.

“Some, with antiviral action, have rather disappointed. This is the case with remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine“, notes the doctor in particular, before remarking:”For now, the standard treatment is still oxygen, through the nose, and a powerful anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone. It avoids part of the aggravations, part of the deaths, but only part“, tempers Damien Mascret, however.

