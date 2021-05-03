While the Buenos Aires Government opted this weekend to carry out surprise controls at the entrances to discourage entry to the City, within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Buenos Aires Executive announced a scheme of 18 locks located at the entrances from 20 to 6 while the restrictions last, as well as four fixed control posts and the closure of seven subway stations.

The Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires is considered a from an area of ​​high epidemiological risk in this second wave of coronavirus. On Friday, President Alberto Fernández confirmed that the traffic restriction will continue between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In the closed time slot, from Saturday 18 accesses to the City were closed in total. In addition, in those that are kept open there is more police control.

The four fixed checkpoints They are in the following locations:

Av. Vélez Sarsfield and Luzuriaga (Victorino de la Plaza Bridge)

Av. Rivadavia and Cuzco

Av. Francisco Beiró and Ostende

Av. San Martín and José León Cabezón

The 18 entrances closed at night

On the layout of General Paz:

Cross La Cachila Crossing September 11, 1888 Superí street bridge Exit of Av. General Paz (collector) by Albarellos Concordia Crossing Down Av. General Paz through Bahía Blanca Griveo street crossing Descent to General Paz by Benito Juárez General Paz descent through Brussels Descent from Av. General Paz through Nazarre Crossing Dr. A. Roffo Ibarrola Crossing (with Police Detachment) Down Av. General Paz. by Ibarrola Chávez street crossing Descent from Av. General Paz by Martínez de Hoz Down from Av. General Paz through Pizarro.

Bridges:

17. Bosch bridge

18. Pueyrredón Viejo Bridge

The subway, restricted

As part of measures to discourage traffic, the City opted to close seven subway stations.

Acoyte (line A)

Dorrego (B)

Callao (B)

Palermo (D)

Callao (D)

Boedo (E)

Homemade (H)

Unlike what happens with education, where the bid for face-to-face classes continues, traffic controls were agreed jointly by the authorities of the Nation and City.

“We are going to have controls at the main entrances in coordination with the City of Buenos Aires and we ask them if they can close some entrances to the city; the same thing that had been done last year,” the minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, in dialogue with TN.

“Also we agreed with them to be stricter in controls in the terminals, especially in Constitución during peak hours, since from time to time there is an agglomeration that leaves the subway and, since it can no longer go under, it crosses Avenida Brasil without respecting the distance, “he added.

