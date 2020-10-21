If Ireland has decided to reconfigure its population, a first in Europe, in France, the effects of the curfew are particularly expected and scrutinized. But obviously, it will not be for now. On the 19/20 stage, doctor Damien Mascret returns to this point. For him, “you have to wait two or three weeks“to start seeing the effects of the curfew,”because unfortunately people who reduce their contacts now are contaminated before curfew“.

“If you are positive and you are infected, you will have to be careful with friends, with families who will come.“, continues the health professional on the plateau, who invites everyone to ventilate the premises, to respect barrier gestures. And to conclude:”Stay cautious. “